Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Hyundai Venue N Line sporty SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 12.16 lakh

Hyundai Venue N Line is the second car from Hyundai's N Line division in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

Hyundai Venue N Line sporty SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 12.16 lakh
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai has launched the new Hyundai N Line in India today at a starting price of Rs 12.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will be offered in two trims N6 and N8 priced at Rs 12.16 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 13.15 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The dual tone exterior colour option will be offered at an additional price of Rs 15,000. Hyundai Venue N Line is the second vehicle from the Hyundai N Line division in India after the Hyundai i20 N Line that was launched last year. Hyundai has already started to accept booking for the new Hyundai N Line sporty SUV and interested buyers can book the car online on the Hyundai Click to Buy platform or at Hyundai signature outlets across the country at Rs 21,000. 

Hyundai Venue N Line: Engine

Hyundai Venue N Line is powered by 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine and 2nd Gen 7-Speed DCT with the powertrain delivering a max power of 88.3 kw (120 PS) and max torque of 172 Nm.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Design

Hyundai Venue N Line will offer exclusive N Line styling elements including dark chrome front grille, sporty tailgate spoiler, N Line emblem, side fenders, diamond cut alloys with N branding, athletic red highlights on exteriors and front red brake callipers. Hyundai Venue N Line comes with specially tuned suspension and steering tuning. Ths SUV will further amplify the thrill of driving with a sporty exhaust and with all 4 disc brakes.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Cabin

Hyundai Venue N Line features a unique Dashcam with dual camera. The car gets over 60 Hyundai Bluelink connected car features. Hyundai Venue N Line will also feature Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant. The SUV will also offer customers Drive Mode Select that enables them to choose between Normal, Eco and Sport modes.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Safety

Hyundai Venue N Line comes with over 30 safety features and 20+ standard safety features. Standard safety features on Hyundai Venue N Line include Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), dual airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), all 4 disc brakes, ISOFIX, ABS with EBD, brake assist system, parking assist sensors and camera with dynamic guidelines and headlamp escort function.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: Check last five year's cut-off trends, qualifying marks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.