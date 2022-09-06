Hyundai Venue N Line sporty SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 12.16 lakh

Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai has launched the new Hyundai N Line in India today at a starting price of Rs 12.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will be offered in two trims N6 and N8 priced at Rs 12.16 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 13.15 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The dual tone exterior colour option will be offered at an additional price of Rs 15,000. Hyundai Venue N Line is the second vehicle from the Hyundai N Line division in India after the Hyundai i20 N Line that was launched last year. Hyundai has already started to accept booking for the new Hyundai N Line sporty SUV and interested buyers can book the car online on the Hyundai Click to Buy platform or at Hyundai signature outlets across the country at Rs 21,000.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Engine

Hyundai Venue N Line is powered by 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine and 2nd Gen 7-Speed DCT with the powertrain delivering a max power of 88.3 kw (120 PS) and max torque of 172 Nm.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Design

Hyundai Venue N Line will offer exclusive N Line styling elements including dark chrome front grille, sporty tailgate spoiler, N Line emblem, side fenders, diamond cut alloys with N branding, athletic red highlights on exteriors and front red brake callipers. Hyundai Venue N Line comes with specially tuned suspension and steering tuning. Ths SUV will further amplify the thrill of driving with a sporty exhaust and with all 4 disc brakes.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Cabin

Hyundai Venue N Line features a unique Dashcam with dual camera. The car gets over 60 Hyundai Bluelink connected car features. Hyundai Venue N Line will also feature Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant. The SUV will also offer customers Drive Mode Select that enables them to choose between Normal, Eco and Sport modes.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Safety

Hyundai Venue N Line comes with over 30 safety features and 20+ standard safety features. Standard safety features on Hyundai Venue N Line include Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), dual airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), all 4 disc brakes, ISOFIX, ABS with EBD, brake assist system, parking assist sensors and camera with dynamic guidelines and headlamp escort function.