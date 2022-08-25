Hyundai Venue N Line revealed, bookings open ahead of September 6 launch

Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai has started to accept bookings for the upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line. Customers can now book Hyundai Venue N Line online on the Hyundai Click to Buy platform or at Hyundai signature outlets across the country for Rs 21,000. The new Hyundai Venue N Line will be the company’s second car in India from Hyundai N Line after the i20 N Line that was launched last year. The Hyundai Venue N Line will be launched in India on September 6. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Hyundai Venue N Line.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Design

Hyundai Venue N Line comes with specially tuned suspension and steering tuning for a fun driving SUV experience. Ths SUV will further amplify the thrill of driving with a sporty exhaust and with all 4 disc brakes, this sporty SUV is expected to offer a confident driving experience. Amplifying the sporty design, Hyundai Venue N Line will offer exclusive N Line styling elements including dark chrome front grille, sporty tailgate spoiler, N Line emblem, side fenders, diamond cut alloys with N branding, athletic red highlights on exteriors and front red brake calipers.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Cabin

Hyundai Venue N Line features a unique Dashcam with dual camera. The car gets over 60 Hyundai Bluelink connected car features. Hyundai Venue N Line will also feature Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant. The SUV will also offer customers Drive Mode Select that enables them to choose between Normal, Eco and Sport modes.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Engine

Hyundai Venue N Line will be offered with 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine and 2nd Gen 7-Speed DCT with the powertrain delivering a max power of 88.3 kw (120 PS) and max torque of 172 Nm.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Safety

Hyundai Venue N Line comes with over 30 safety features and 20+ standard safety features. Standard safety features on Hyundai Venue N Line include Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), dual airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), all 4 disc brakes, ISOFIX, ABS with EBD, brake assist system, parking assist sensors and camera with dynamic guidelines and headlamp escort function.