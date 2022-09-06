Hyundai Venue N Line launching in India today: How to watch it live

Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai is launching the new Venue N Line in India today (September 6). Hyundai Venue N Line is the second vehicle from the Hyundai N Line division in India after the Hyundai i20 N Line that was launched last year. Hyundai has already started to accept booking for the new Hyundai N Line sporty SUV and interested buyers can book the car online on the Hyundai Click to Buy platform or at Hyundai signature outlets across the country at Rs 21,000. The Hyundai Venue N Line was already available in the international market and the company has already revealed the SUV for the Indian market.

The Hyundai Venue N Line launch event will begin at 11:45 am today. The company will launch the Hyundai Venue N Line in Metaverse, in the Hyundai Mobility Adventure experience available on Roblox. To watch the Hyundai Venue N Line launch event live, you can download the Roblox app using your mobile phones or laptops and gain access to a virtual launch experience of the Venue N Line. You need to create a Roblox account or pre-register to attend the launch event.

Users can directly reach the Hyundai Mobility Adventure in Roblox, from where they will be dropped near the event square. They can have easy access to the event tab and area. The launch will have various innovative media experiences including India Zone, Test Drive Track, Venue N Line Zone, Showroom, Service Centre, Mini Game, Photo booth, Treasure Hunt and N Line Merchandise.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Engine

Hyundai Venue N Line will be offered with 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine and 2nd Gen 7-Speed DCT with the powertrain delivering a max power of 88.3 kw (120 PS) and max torque of 172 Nm.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Design

Hyundai Venue N Line will offer exclusive N Line styling elements including dark chrome front grille, sporty tailgate spoiler, N Line emblem, side fenders, diamond cut alloys with N branding, athletic red highlights on exteriors and front red brake callipers. Hyundai Venue N Line comes with specially tuned suspension and steering tuning. Ths SUV will further amplify the thrill of driving with a sporty exhaust and with all 4 disc brakes.