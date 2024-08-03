Hyundai Venue introduces budget-friendly variant with sunroof, it costs Rs..

Hyundai has introduced the new S(O)+ variant of the Venue SUV, priced at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai has unveiled a fresh variant of its popular Venue SUV, just after the launch of the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo. The new S(O)+ variant, priced attractively at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), introduces a sought-after feature—an electric sunroof—making it a compelling option in the competitive SUV segment.

Positioned between the existing S(O) variant at Rs 9.89 lakh and the SX variant at Rs 11.05 lakh, the S(O)+ variant offers an added luxury without significantly stretching the budget. While the previous models in this range did not include a sunroof, the S(O)+ brings this feature into the mix, enhancing its appeal to buyers.

Under the hood, the Venue S(O)+ is powered by a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. For those interested in more performance options, Hyundai also offers the Venue with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-liter diesel engine, both paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, and the turbo-petrol engine is also available with a dual-clutch transmission.

The S(O)+ variant does not just shine with its sunroof but is also well-equipped with a suite of features. It includes LED projector headlamps with DRLs, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a digital instrument cluster. Safety is prioritized with features such as TPMS, ESC, HAC, a rear camera, and six airbags.

Starting at Rs 7.94 lakh and going up to Rs 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Venue offers one of the most feature-rich and budget-friendly options in the SUV market. It competes head-to-head with rivals like the Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Nissan Magnite, continuing to capture the interest of Indian SUV enthusiasts.