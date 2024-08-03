Hyundai Venue introduces budget-friendly variant with sunroof, it costs Rs..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Kolkata airport runway flooded after heavy rains lash city, planes seen parked on taxiways

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

UPSC reveals how Puja Khedkar gave extra attempts, she not only changed her name but also…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Kolkata airport runway flooded after heavy rains lash city, planes seen parked on taxiways

Watch: Kolkata airport runway flooded after heavy rains lash city, planes seen parked on taxiways

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

Jaw-dropping images of space shared by NASA

Jaw-dropping images of space shared by NASA

9 most-awaited films releasing in August 2024

9 most-awaited films releasing in August 2024

Best bikes under Rs 3 lakh in India

Best bikes under Rs 3 lakh in India

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets another shocking news

Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets another shocking news

King makes Delhi groove to his new album Monopoly Moves at fiery concert

King makes Delhi groove to his new album Monopoly Moves at fiery concert

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Hyundai Venue introduces budget-friendly variant with sunroof, it costs Rs..

Hyundai has introduced the new S(O)+ variant of the Venue SUV, priced at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 09:31 AM IST

Hyundai Venue introduces budget-friendly variant with sunroof, it costs Rs..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hyundai has unveiled a fresh variant of its popular Venue SUV, just after the launch of the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo. The new S(O)+ variant, priced attractively at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), introduces a sought-after feature—an electric sunroof—making it a compelling option in the competitive SUV segment.

Positioned between the existing S(O) variant at Rs 9.89 lakh and the SX variant at Rs 11.05 lakh, the S(O)+ variant offers an added luxury without significantly stretching the budget. While the previous models in this range did not include a sunroof, the S(O)+ brings this feature into the mix, enhancing its appeal to buyers.

Under the hood, the Venue S(O)+ is powered by a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. For those interested in more performance options, Hyundai also offers the Venue with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-liter diesel engine, both paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, and the turbo-petrol engine is also available with a dual-clutch transmission.

The S(O)+ variant does not just shine with its sunroof but is also well-equipped with a suite of features. It includes LED projector headlamps with DRLs, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a digital instrument cluster. Safety is prioritized with features such as TPMS, ESC, HAC, a rear camera, and six airbags.

Starting at Rs 7.94 lakh and going up to Rs 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Venue offers one of the most feature-rich and budget-friendly options in the SUV market. It competes head-to-head with rivals like the Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Nissan Magnite, continuing to capture the interest of Indian SUV enthusiasts.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Wayanad landslides: How Kerala forest officers overcame rain, climbed atop hill to rescue 6 tribals, including 4 kids

Wayanad landslides: How Kerala forest officers overcame rain, climbed atop hill to rescue 6 tribals, including 4 kids

Burj Khalifa in Dubai is world's tallest building, which building is at second place, where is it located?

Burj Khalifa in Dubai is world's tallest building, which building is at second place, where is it located?

Ola Roadster: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal seen riding their 1st electric bike in new teaser; check launch date, price, features

Ola Roadster: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal seen riding their 1st electric bike in new teaser; check launch date, price, features

This city placed the highest numbers of vegetarian orders on Swiggy and it is not Haridwar, Ayodhya or Mathura but...

This city placed the highest numbers of vegetarian orders on Swiggy and it is not Haridwar, Ayodhya or Mathura but...

Meet student who secured AIR 1 in JEE Advanced, took admission in IIT Bombay but left only after a year because..

Meet student who secured AIR 1 in JEE Advanced, took admission in IIT Bombay but left only after a year because..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

6 reasons why Pilates for weight loss works fast

6 reasons why Pilates for weight loss works fast

Most-ordered vegetarian dishes online in India 2024

Most-ordered vegetarian dishes online in India 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement