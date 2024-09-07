Hyundai Venue E+ with electric sunroof launched in India; price starts at Rs…

With this addition in the lineup, the total number of Venue variants available now stands at 10 which are, E, E+, S, S+, S (O), Executive, S (O)+, SX, Knight Edition, SX (O).

Hyundai Motor India has launched the updated Venue E+ variant in the Indian market which starts at a price of Rs 8.23 lakh. With this addition in the lineup, the total number of Venue variants available now stands at 10 which are, E, E+, S, S Plus, S (O), Executive, S (O) Plus, SX, Knight Edition, SX (O).

The new Venue E+ model now boasts an array of new features that include an electric sunroof, digital instrument panel, adjustable front and rear headrests. Furthermore, it features 60:40 split rear seats, two-step recline function for rear seats, six airbags, day and night adjustable IRVM, three-point seat belt for all passengers, ESC, and hill start assist control.

All these enhancements come at a mere cost increase of Rs 29,000 over the E variant.

Moreover, the Venue E+ is powered by a 1.2-liter NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The engine's configuration produces 82 bhp and 114Nm of peak torque.

