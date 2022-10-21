Hyundai to stop selling popular i20 diesel soon, here’s why

Image Source: Hyundai

Due to high investment costs and falling demand for diesel-powered cars, many small and midsize cars, as well as certain premium vehicles, stopped offering diesel powertrains when the new BS6 emission requirements went into effect in April 2022. The Real Driving Emission (RDE) requirements, which will be considerably more stringent than current restrictions, would apply to all new cars sold in India as of April 1, 2023. Another dead end for smaller diesel cars, with the Hyundai i20 diesel becoming the first vehicle to be phased out due to the new RDE standards.



The Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz are the only two hatchbacks in the nation that run on diesel at the moment. In 2016, Hyundai stopped producing diesel-powered Grand i10 Nios and Aura models powered by a 1.2-liter three-cylinder 75 PS diesel engine. There are presently three engine options for the third-generation Hyundai i20: a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged 120-horsepower petrol, and a 1.2-liter four-cylinder naturally-aspirated 83-horsepower petrol.

Over the last two years, concerns about diesel cars have skyrocketed, and as a consequence, consumers have begun to choose petrol-powered alternatives. Diesel-powered hatchbacks were quite popular a few years ago, but now the price gap between diesel and petrol is reduced.

In order for the Hyundai i20's 1.5-liter diesel engine to be RDE-compliant, the vehicle will need to see a great deal of severe modification. These modifications, such as the switch to selective catalytic reduction (SCR) for pollution control, will drive up the cost of diesel cars already rather high.

This 1.5 L diesel engine is now offered with a fixed geometry turbocharger (FGT) in the i20 and Venue, and a variable geometry turbocharger (VGT) in the Verna, Creta, and Alcazar. Hyundai may only offer the i20 engine with the variable geometry turbocharger if it chooses to eliminate the diesel models.