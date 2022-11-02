Hyundai to launch new sub-compact SUV in 2023, to rival Tata Punch

Hyundai Casper (Image for representation)

Hyundai is gearing up to present an all-new, sub-compact SUV for the Indian market. It's been a few years since the project was approved, but the epidemic slowed down progress. During the festive season of 2023, Hyundai’s new sub-compact SUV is anticipated to debut.

In light of the current market situation, where the Tata Punch has become an overnight sensation, Hyundai's entry-level SUV is more important than ever. As of earlier this year, Punch has more sales than any other SUV in history, having reached the 1 lakh mark faster than any other vehicle in its class.

According to Autocar India, Hyundai’s entry-level SUV, internally designated as the Ai3 CUV, will share its platform with the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura compact sedan. It will likely be larger than the Casper hatchback, which is only sold in a few countries. It will likely be larger than the Casper hatchback, which is only sold in a few countries. The Hyundai Ai3 CUV will have around the same length (3,827) as the vehicle most directly competing with it, the Tata Punch.

Hyundai's new sub-compact SUV will probably use the same 1.2-liter petrol engine as the Grand i10 and the Aura, but Hyundai hasn't confirmed whether or not to offer a CNG version. It produces 114 Nm of torque and 83 PS of power. Both a 5-speed manual and an automatic with adaptive shifting (AMT) are available. Another option for the i10 Nios is a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine that generates 100 hp and 172 Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox is connected to it. It is unclear if this will be available as an option for the Ai3 CUV.

Over the last two years, entry-level SUVs such as the Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Citroen C3 have sold an average of 20,000 vehicles each month, outselling hatchbacks by a wide margin. Ten percent of the rapidly expanding utility vehicle market in the nation is made up of this subset right now.