Hyundai’s cheapest SUV launched in India at Rs 5.99 lakh: Design, features and more of new Exter

Hyundai Exter is the cheapest and the smallest SUV made by Hyundai till date and India is first country to get the vehicle , Sitting below the Hyundai Venue, the new Hyundai Exter rivals Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx in the segment,

Hyundai Exter: Design

Hyundai Exter gets wheelbase of 2450 mm and height of 1631 mm. The SUV amplifies exclusivity with Sporty semi-leatherette upholstery with ‘Exter’ branding. With large DLO (Day-Light Opening) and superior rear window glass size, Hyundai Exter maximizes visibility for rear passengers as well

The Exter features a prominent looking Parametric Front Grille that highlights this SUVs modern appeal. The exceptional SUV design is amplified with H-Signature LED DRLs, Projector Headlamps and Sporty Skid Plate, while the unique Exter emblem on the front highlights this SUV’s bespoke appeal.

The dynamic side is further accentuated with Diamond Cut Alloy wheels housed in blacked out wheel arches and side sill cladding that builds on this SUV’s outdoorsy persona. Hyundai Exter also features a floating roof design which is further enhanced with Parametric Design C-Pillar garnish and Sporty bridge type Roof Rails that summarizes this SUV’s youthful and modern persona.

Hyundai Exter: Engine

HMI will offer the Hyundai Exter in 5 trim options – EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. The SUV will get a new ‘Ranger Khaki’ colour option as well. Hyundai Exter is equipped with 3 powertrain options - 1.2 l Kappa Petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) available with 5-speed manual transmission (5MT) and Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) and 1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine equipped with 5-speed Manual transmission.

Hyundai Exter: Cabin

Hyundai Exter is equipped with connected type 20.32 cm (8”) HD touchscreen and advanced digital cluster with 10.67 cm (4.2”) colour TFT MID and Hyundai Bluelink, offering over 60 connected features that makes it the segment’s most connected SUV.

Further, Hyundai Exter gets embedded voice commands (over 90) that work even without internet connectivity. Embedded voice commands offer customers an enhanced connected experience, faster response time and capability to compute Hinglish voice commands such as “Sunroof Kholo”, “Temperature Kam Kardo” and more.

Hyundai Exter boasts of H2C (Home to Car) Alexa in Hindi and English, infotainment with multi-language UI support (10 regional and 2 international languages) and ambient sounds of nature with 7 acoustic profiles that enrich user experience. Hyundai Exter has also been equipped with convenience features such as cruise control. The Exter comes with 1st in segment smart sunroof and dual camera dashcam.

Hyundai Exter: Safety

Exter offers 26 safety features available across all variants and as an option on entry trims (E & S). These include 1st in Segment features like ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and HAC (Hill Assist Control). Further, Hyundai Exter boasts of standard safety features like 3-Point Seat Belt & seatbelt reminder (all seats), Keyless Entry, ABS with EBD, Rear Parking Sensors, ESS, Burglar Alarm and many more.

HMI has equipped Hyundai Exter with over 40 advanced safety features that include headlamp escort function, auto headlamps, ISOFIX, rear defogger and rear parking camera.