HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Hyundai opens booking for new SUV Alcazar, check details here

The new Alcazar will have a number of cabin updates. The company also stated that it will include over 70 connected car features and be available in both 6- and 7-seat configurations.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 06:28 PM IST

Hyundai opens booking for new SUV Alcazar, check details here
Bookings for the brand-new Hyundai Alcazar have opened up at Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL). For a nominal fee of Rs 25,000, reservations may be made online at the official Hyundai dealerships or at any Hyundai dealership in India.

The new SUV's official photos have also been released by the company. The hood design, skid plate, dark chrome grille, and bold front bumper are examples of the new design elements. Along with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, black cladding, and bridge-style roof rails, the vehicle's distinguished appearance is further enhanced by new H-shaped LED DRLs and quad beam LED headlamps. 

The new Alcazar will have a number of cabin updates. The company also stated that it will include over 70 connected car features and be available in both 6- and 7-seat configurations. In terms of safety, the vehicle will have over 70 features, including 40 standard features and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for enhanced occupant protection.

The Alcazar will be powered by a 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol engine with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. In addition, a 1.5 U2 CRDi diesel engine with 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox will be available.

Nine eye-catching colour options—including a new Robust Emerald Matte finish—will be available for the Alcazar. To cater to different preferences, it will offer four unique variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. 

