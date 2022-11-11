Hyundai offering MASSIVE discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on i20, Aura, i10 Nios and more

Hyundai offering MASSIVE discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on i20, Aura, and more

Hyundai presently competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors in the Indian market, where it is recognised for its premium and feature-rich vehicles. As per Gaadiwaadi, the Korean automaker has now released their current November 2022 deals and discounts in the country for new vehicle customers, including discounts up to Rs 1 lakh on models like the i20, Aura, Kona, and more.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

With a 1.2L NA petrol, a 1.2L Bi-Fuel CNG, and a 1.0L Turbo petrol engine, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is one of the greatest value-for-money (VFM) hatchbacks on the market right now in India. Cash discounts of up to Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000 are all available on the purchase of a new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura competes fiercely in the Indian market against established competitors like the Honda Amaze and the Tata Tigor. Price reductions of up to Rs 25,000 in cash, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000 are now available for the Hyundai Aura.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 Magna and Sportz customers will get up to Rs 13,000 in cash rebates and other incentives. There is a Rs 10,000 exchange incentive and a Rs 3,000 business discount available. The Hyundai i20 is supplied with a 1.5L diesel engine, a 1.0L Turbo petrol engine, and a 1.2L NA petrol engine.

Hyundai Kona EV

As the first Hyundai EV on the Indian market, the Kona EV competes with established players like the MG ZS EV. There is now a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh on the item, but no exchange deals or corporate discounts are available to customers.