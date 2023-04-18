Search icon
Hyundai, Kia cars may soon get rollable infotainment displays

Hyundai Mobis aims to obtain orders for the rollable display, which was partly adopted in smartphones and TVs, from luxury carmakers in North America and Europe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

Hyundai rollable display

Hyundai has developed the world's first rollable display for vehicles. The display is quite similar to the rollable TVs that roll down and free up the space when not in use. In this case, the display in the car disappears when the engine is turned off.

The screen automatically rolls up and down as per the driving conditions. According to Yonhap news agency, the display is scaled up to two-thirds when using navigation and is switched to full-screen mode to watch videos while the vehicle is parked or when charging an electric vehicle.

Hyundai Mobis aims to obtain orders for the rollable display, which was partly adopted in smartphones and TVs, from luxury carmakers in North America and Europe.

"We are looking forward to becoming a game changer in the automotive display market with our differentiated technology. We will pioneer the global market by driving the trend of new infotainment technologies," Han Young-hoon, vice president in charge of the Electronics Convenience and Control (EC) division at Hyundai Mobis, said.

Display technology for in-car entertainment has emerged as a new growth driver in the in-vehicle infotainment market. The existing liquid crystal displays (LCDs) are quickly replaced by bigger-sized plastic organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs) of 20 inches and larger.

That is why Hyundai Mobis has focused on developing the rollable display in the past two years.

Hyundai Mobis is a core affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which also has Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. under its wing. Hyundai Motor and Kia together form the world's third-largest carmaker by sales after Toyota Motor and Volkswagen Group. (with inputs from IANS)

