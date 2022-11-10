Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon, automaker introduces new EV platform

Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be the first vehicle released on the E-GMP Platform, the South Korean automaker's first dedicated BEV platform.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 09:07 PM IST

Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon, automaker introduces new EV platform
Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled the E-GMP dedicated BEV platform for its next generation of electric cars to the world. Chassis components such as the battery, motor, and electric power system are all part of the E-GMP platform. The high-voltage battery can power a wide variety of electronic gadgets thanks to the system's sophisticated battery pack and bidirectional charging port.

Both the high-voltage battery and the backup battery may be charged with the help of the E-GMP platform's integrated charging control unit (ICCU). E-modular GMP's design means it can be used to create the chassis for a wide variety of vehicle configurations, and its creative interior packaging ensures that these vehicles will have features like a level floor, thin cockpit, and a flexible, roomy cabin.

The platform's low-mounted battery pack provides a low centre of gravity and improves cornering capability. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has a peak speed of 185 km/h thanks to its high-speed electric motor. In addition, a 350 kW DC charger can charge an E-GMP vehicle to 80% in only 18 minutes.

E-GMP will also provide more room inside by relocating the air conditioning unit to the engine compartment. E-flat GMP's floor design improves passenger comfort, and getting rid of the transmission tunnel in the centre of the car makes it easier for the person sitting in the middle seat in the back.

Also, READ: Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury EV worth Rs 1.5 crore wrecked in accident, first high-end electric car crash

Unsoo Kim, CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Our Electric Mobility campaign in India began in 2019 with the launch of India’s 1st Electric SUV – Hyundai KONA Electric. With the introduction of E-GMP to India, we will be able to provide customers with advanced battery electric vehicles, derived from a platform that is modular, scalable and versatile. Conceptualised and engineered to pivot the future transformation of Electric Mobility, E-GMP will usher in a new league of Electric Vehicles for the smart new age customers in India.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy turns water baby in Maldives, shares photos in swimwear
BTS Jimin birthday: 5 times the singer impressed fans with his fashion sense
Bigg Boss 16: Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Gauahar Khan to join Salman Khan's show as 'villains'?
In Pics: Kishore Kumar's old bungalow worth Rs 19.24 cr turned into Virat Kohli' s stunning restaurant
In pics: Meet Pakistani actor Sajal Ali, Aryan Khan's latest fan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude reported in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.