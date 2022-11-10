Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon, automaker introduces new EV platform

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled the E-GMP dedicated BEV platform for its next generation of electric cars to the world. Chassis components such as the battery, motor, and electric power system are all part of the E-GMP platform. The high-voltage battery can power a wide variety of electronic gadgets thanks to the system's sophisticated battery pack and bidirectional charging port.

Both the high-voltage battery and the backup battery may be charged with the help of the E-GMP platform's integrated charging control unit (ICCU). E-modular GMP's design means it can be used to create the chassis for a wide variety of vehicle configurations, and its creative interior packaging ensures that these vehicles will have features like a level floor, thin cockpit, and a flexible, roomy cabin.

The platform's low-mounted battery pack provides a low centre of gravity and improves cornering capability. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has a peak speed of 185 km/h thanks to its high-speed electric motor. In addition, a 350 kW DC charger can charge an E-GMP vehicle to 80% in only 18 minutes.

E-GMP will also provide more room inside by relocating the air conditioning unit to the engine compartment. E-flat GMP's floor design improves passenger comfort, and getting rid of the transmission tunnel in the centre of the car makes it easier for the person sitting in the middle seat in the back.

Unsoo Kim, CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Our Electric Mobility campaign in India began in 2019 with the launch of India’s 1st Electric SUV – Hyundai KONA Electric. With the introduction of E-GMP to India, we will be able to provide customers with advanced battery electric vehicles, derived from a platform that is modular, scalable and versatile. Conceptualised and engineered to pivot the future transformation of Electric Mobility, E-GMP will usher in a new league of Electric Vehicles for the smart new age customers in India.”