Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV launching in India soon, bookings to begin from December 20

Hyundai IONIQ 5 is expected to launch at Auto Expo 2023.

Hyundai Motor India has announced that it will launch the Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric car in India soon and ahead of the launch, the brand will open customer bookings for the EV from December 20.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 incorporates features such as a unique vision roof that comes with full glass panel without any centre partition, parametric pixel LED headlamps, R20 (D=512.8mm) alloy wheels and magnetic dashboard. With a focus on space innovation, Hyundai IONIQ 5 features a large drawer-type glove box that enhances usability and convenience.

Bio Paint is used on Hyundai IONIQ 5’s surfaces such as crash pad, switches, steering wheel and door panels that includes oil extractions from plants such as rape flowers and corn. Eco-processed Leather used in Hyundai IONIQ 5’s interior is dyed using flaxseed oil. Headlining and carpet fabric includes bio components extracted from sugarcane and corn. Eco Friendly Fabric is created using up to 32 plastic bottles that are shredded into plastic chips. These chips are melted and spun into threads which makes for an inviting fabric that is used on the seatback and door armrest of Hyundai IONIQ 5. 100% Recyclable paperette from HDPE has the same lightness and texture with traditional paper. Also read: Kerala woman drives Mahindra Thar to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup 2022



Commenting on announcement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “IONIQ is a brand that we have developed specifically for dedicated BEV models. It has been designed for those customers who want to be in charge of a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow. Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been developed on the dedicated E-GMP platform and perfectly reflects our Global Vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, epitomizing our pursuit of quality time, as we aspire to make every moment of our customer rewarding and worthwhile.”

“This new BEV SUV combines elements of nature and Hyundai’s ingenuity to harness the true potential of humanity, thereby offering a product that will revolutionize the future course of sustainable smart mobility. With Hyundai IONIQ 5, we are taking customer experiences beyond simple transportation, customers can now experience a new realm of mobility that seamlessly intertwines with their lifestyle, making every moment an occasion to cherish.” he further added.