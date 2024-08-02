Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo launched: Know price, features and other details

Hyundai launches the Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo with twin CNG cylinders, starting at Rs. 7.75 lakh.

After the Hyundai Exter, the Grand i10 Nios is the second model in Hyundai's lineup to feature the new twin CNG cylinder technology. The Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo version has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new CNG variants of the Grand i10 Nios are available in the Magna and Sportz trims. The Magna variant is priced at Rs. 7.75 lakh, while the Sportz Hy-CNG Duo costs Rs. 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the hood, the Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine produces 68bhp and 95.2Nm of torque. The hatchback features twin CNG tanks, each with a capacity of 30 liters.

Tarun Garg, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India Limited, commented on the launch, saying, "As a customer-centric company, we ensure our innovations reflect the true desires of our customers. The launch of the Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo demonstrates our commitment to providing sustainable mobility solutions that meet our consumers' evolving needs. With its advanced dual-cylinder CNG system, excellent fuel efficiency, and safety features, the Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo is designed to offer a comfortable driving experience. I am confident our customers will appreciate the Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo."

