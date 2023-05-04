Hyundai Exter SUV real life images out, check out the new Tata Punch, Citroen C3 rival

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter SUV has been completely revealed in new images ahead of the official unveiling from the company. The first sketch of the Exter SUV was revealed by Hyundai last week and now, the real life images of the car are out, showing what buyers can expect. The new Hyundai Exter is the first micro-SUV from the Korean automaker and it will compete against the likes of Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Hyundai Exter comes with similar design as the newly launched Hyundai Verna with sleek front-end. At the front the car gets H-shaped LED DRLs that are joined by a line as seen on the new i10 Neos. The SUV also gets the Hyundai logo, square headlamps and blacked out grille at the front.

The Hyundai Exter appears to have a muscular stance and dominating presence with decent ground clearance and roof rails. The Hyundai Exter will be a micro-SUV that will sit under Venue, which is currently the smallest SUV offered by the Korean automakers. The car gets blacked out A and B pillars and the C pillar gets a dual-tone finish. The SUV also features thick cladding on the wheel arches.

The new Hyundai Exter also gets some new-age alloy wheels. At the rear, the car gets the same LED structures as the DRLs of the headlamps along with a blacked-out stripe that connects the lamps. Hyundai Exter will be an extremely important part of HMI’s strong lineup of SUVs that already include Venue, Venue N Line, Creta, Alcazar, Kona Electric, Tucson and Ioniq 5.