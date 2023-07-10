Hyundai Exter SUV India launch today: How to watch the event livestream [Video]

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter SUV, Hyundai’s smallest and cheapest SUV till date will be launched in India today. Over the last couple of months, Hyundai has revealed the new Exter SUV in a series of social media posts. With Hardik Pandya as the brand ambassador, Hyundai's answer to Tata Punch and Citroen C3 is already available for bookings in the country and its prices will be announced at a special launch event today (July 10). The micro-SUV segment is booming in India and Hyundai will likely grab a huge chunk of it with Exter if it is priced right. Although the basic specifications of the Exter SUV are out, the company will reveal more about the car at the launch event that will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. If you wish to watch the Hyundai Exter launch event live, you can head to Hyundai India YouTube channel or you can click on the link below.





HMI will offer the Hyundai Exter in 5 trim options – EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. Exter will have 26 safety features available across all variants and as an option on entry trims (E & S). Customers can now book Hyundai Exter at Hyundai dealerships across India by paying Rs 11,000.

HMI has equipped Hyundai Exter with over 40 advanced safety features that include headlamp escort function, auto headlamps, ISOFIX, rear defogger and rear parking camera. Additionally, Hyundai Exter offers segment first safety features such as dashcam with dual camera, TPMS (Highline) and burglar alarm.

