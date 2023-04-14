Search icon
Hyundai Exter micro-SUV to launch in India soon, to rival Tata Punch and Citroen C3

Hyundai Exter SUV will compete against the likes of Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in the segment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the name of its upcoming SUV – Hyundai Exter. This new SUV will be an extremely important part of HMI’s strong lineup of SUVs that already include Venue, Venue N Line, Creta, Alcazar, Kona Electric, Tucson and Ioniq 5. The Hyundai Exter will be a micro-SUV that will sit under Venue, which is currently the smallest SUV offered by the Korean automakers.

The company claims that “Hyundai Exter draws inspiration from the natural world around it and reflects an identity that is external and focused on the outside.” The Hyundai Exter SUV will compete against the likes of Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in the segment.
 
Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “We are proud to announce the name of our new SUV – Hyundai Exter that exemplifies the pulse of Gen Z buyers while empowering them with a smart mobility solution to fuel their wanderlust. Hyundai Exter is the 8th model in our line up with a SUV body style and we are confident that this new member to our family will provide further fillip to our growth in SUV sales”

