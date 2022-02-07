Hyundai Creta SUV’s rugged 6x6 concept looks appealing – Check details

Hyundai Creta has always been a favourite amongst Indian buyers ever since its release in 2020.

Digital artist Amogh Renus recently created a digital representation of Hyundai Creta 6x6 concept pick up truck and it has swoon us all.

The iconic Creta split headlamps placed in the front come with chrome grille. Barring the black bumper on the front, the whole vehicle is bright red with silver stripes upon the roof and C-pillars.

The car is fully equipped with off-road shock absorbers and has huge off-road tyres. The new SUV has side steps to help with egress and entrance.

Based on the image, one can assess that the spare wheels have been stowed at the back and belt straps have been put to keep them in place. Notably, taillights remain same as in the sock Creta.

The rear side of the car shows a black bumper and a custom roof rack.

In terms of engine, the Hyundai Creta offers three choices which include a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 115 PS and 143 Nm of torque, a 1.4-litre turbo-charged petrol engine with 140 PS and 242 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque.