Hyundai Creta now gets 6 airbags as standard, Venue gets new powerful engine

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai has updated the Creta, Venue and Alcazar SUV with new safety fitment, convenience functions and powertrain efficiency as well as performance. As a part of the MY’23 (Model Year 2023) launch, models such as Creta and Alcazar have been equipped with a range of safety features as standard. Hyundai has now fortified Creta with 6 airbags (driver, passenger, side and curtain), electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill-start assist control (HAC), rear disc brakes, seatbelt height adjustment and ISOFIX.

Further, Venue is now equipped with 4-airbags (driver, passenger and side) as standard safety fitment on its major volume variants – S (O), SX & SX (O).

In addition to safety package enhancement, the Hyundai SUV range has also been equipped with Idle Stop & Go (ISG) feature. The ISG system enhances convenience offered to customers, while also boosting fuel efficiency of Hyundai SUV model range - during stop & go driving conditions. Further, Creta has now been equipped with 60:40 Split Rear Seat as a standard feature as part of the new updates.

Apart from this, Hyundai Venue will now be offered with the new 1.5 l U2 CRDi diesel engine with VGT Technology that delivers power of 85 kW (116 PS) and torque of 250 Nm (25.5 kgm). Furthermore, the MY’23 SUV range of HMIL will now come with even more eco-friendly engines that are E20 fuel ready and RDE Compliant.