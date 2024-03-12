Twitter
Meet singer who is hairdresser's daughter, now charges Rs 200 crore for a performance, has Mukesh Ambani connection...

Meet Mahipal Seju, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Hyundai Creta N Line launched in India with sporty design and better handling, price starts at Rs…

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s ‘brother’, left his own firm to join Reliance, took no salary, his son now has Rs 65000 crore…

Citizenship Amendment Act: Citizenship won't be revoked, nothing to do with religion, says Centre

9 times Cillian Murphy gave us inspirational messages

Players with most sixes in Test cricket

8 most educated south Indian actresses

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

CAA Big News: Centre Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Soon

CAA Imposed In India: After Centre Implemented CAA Across India, Owaisi's Old Video Goes Viral

Emraan Hashmi's first look as Ram Manohar Lohia in Ae Watan Mere Watan stuns netizens: 'Ye kis line mein aa gaye aap'

This veteran singer's granddaughter to make her Bollywood debut in The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Meet 22-year-old actress, who started working at 7, is more popular than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara, her net worth is...

Automobile

Hyundai Creta N Line launched in India with sporty design and better handling, price starts at Rs…

Hyundai Creta N Line gets an all new N Line specific rear bumper design with sporty skid plate with red inserts and a sporty and aerodynamic rear spoiler. Hyundai Creta N Line entails a sporty twin tip exhaust.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 07:17 AM IST

Hyundai Creta N Line
Hyundai Motor India has launched the Hyundai Creta N Line in India. Offered at a starting price of Rs 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom), Hyundai Creta N Line offers a commanding N Line specific sporty front grille with N Line emblem, new front bumper design with red inserts and all new N Line specific front skid plate design. The side profile of the Hyundai Creta N Line offers a dynamic look with the all new R18 alloy wheels with red front and rear brake callipers and red inserts on the side sill. Hyundai Creta N Line comes with captivating aesthetics on the side with black painted ORVM’s, roof rails and C-Pillar Garnish.
 
The SUV gets an all new N Line specific rear bumper design with sporty skid plate with red inserts and a sporty and aerodynamic rear spoiler. Hyundai Creta N Line entails a sporty twin tip exhaust.

The premium black sporty interiors with red inserts exude dynamic energy in the cabin while also revealing the subtle “N” badging on the gear knob and steering wheel. The SUV gets leatherette seats with N badging and metal pedals.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta N Line is powered with a 1.5l Turbo GDi engine with a 6 speed manual transmission and 7 speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds, Hyundai Creta N Line churns out a max power of 117.5 kW (160 PS) and max torque of 253 Nm (25.8 kgm). Hyundai Creta N Line comes with 3 drive modes (Eco, Normal & Sport) and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand & Mud) that optimizes driving comfort across different terrains. As per ARAI, Hyundai Creta N Line’s mileage is around 18 km/l.

Stepping inside the cabin, the customer is introduced to the seamlessly integrated curvilinear 26.03 cm (10.25”) HD infotainment & 26.03 cm (10.25”) digital cluster with a multi-language UI display.

Hyundai Creta N Line comes equipped with a suite of advanced active and passive safety features, offering 360-degree protection to customers. Taking safety a notch higher, the Hyundai Creta N Line gets an exclusive feature- a unique Dashcam with Dual Camera for customer delight. The Hyundai Creta N Line comes loaded with 42 standard safety features including 6 air bags, all 4 disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic parking brake with auto hold, Hill Assist Control (HAC), TPMS Highline, auto headlamp and more.

