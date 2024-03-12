Hyundai Creta N Line launched in India with sporty design and better handling, price starts at Rs…

Hyundai Creta N Line gets an all new N Line specific rear bumper design with sporty skid plate with red inserts and a sporty and aerodynamic rear spoiler. Hyundai Creta N Line entails a sporty twin tip exhaust.

Hyundai Motor India has launched the Hyundai Creta N Line in India. Offered at a starting price of Rs 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom), Hyundai Creta N Line offers a commanding N Line specific sporty front grille with N Line emblem, new front bumper design with red inserts and all new N Line specific front skid plate design. The side profile of the Hyundai Creta N Line offers a dynamic look with the all new R18 alloy wheels with red front and rear brake callipers and red inserts on the side sill. Hyundai Creta N Line comes with captivating aesthetics on the side with black painted ORVM’s, roof rails and C-Pillar Garnish.



The SUV gets an all new N Line specific rear bumper design with sporty skid plate with red inserts and a sporty and aerodynamic rear spoiler. Hyundai Creta N Line entails a sporty twin tip exhaust.

The premium black sporty interiors with red inserts exude dynamic energy in the cabin while also revealing the subtle “N” badging on the gear knob and steering wheel. The SUV gets leatherette seats with N badging and metal pedals.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta N Line is powered with a 1.5l Turbo GDi engine with a 6 speed manual transmission and 7 speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds, Hyundai Creta N Line churns out a max power of 117.5 kW (160 PS) and max torque of 253 Nm (25.8 kgm). Hyundai Creta N Line comes with 3 drive modes (Eco, Normal & Sport) and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand & Mud) that optimizes driving comfort across different terrains. As per ARAI, Hyundai Creta N Line’s mileage is around 18 km/l.

Stepping inside the cabin, the customer is introduced to the seamlessly integrated curvilinear 26.03 cm (10.25”) HD infotainment & 26.03 cm (10.25”) digital cluster with a multi-language UI display.

Hyundai Creta N Line comes equipped with a suite of advanced active and passive safety features, offering 360-degree protection to customers. Taking safety a notch higher, the Hyundai Creta N Line gets an exclusive feature- a unique Dashcam with Dual Camera for customer delight. The Hyundai Creta N Line comes loaded with 42 standard safety features including 6 air bags, all 4 disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic parking brake with auto hold, Hill Assist Control (HAC), TPMS Highline, auto headlamp and more.