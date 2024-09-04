Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched in India: Check price, features, design

Introducing the newest addition to the Creta lineup - the Creta Knight, featuring a stunning all-black look that adds a touch of sophistication to the popular compact SUV. Let's delve into the details of this sleek facelift.

Hyundai Motor India has launched the updated Creta Knight Edition at a starting price of Rs 14.51 lakh, which goes up to Rs 20.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Surely, The Creta Knight now sports over 21 enhancements that give it a striking road presence. Its exterior comes alive with bold black elements such as a front radiator grille, matte black Hyundai logos, blacked out 17-inch alloy wheels complemented by red brake calipers, and an exclusive ‘Knight’ emblem.

Other features include black-painted skid plates, side sill garnish, roof rails, C-pillar garnish, ORVMs, and spoiler.

The car's interior showcases an all-black look, with newly installed black leather seats, a steering wheel wrapped in leather, and a gear knob with brass stitching.

The Hyundai Creta Knight edition comes with two engines. 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine, capable of generating a power of 115PS and a torque of 144Nm; or the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine, which boasts a power of

116PS and an impressive torque of 250Nm. As for transmissions, you have the 6-speed manual or IVT automatic options with the petrol version, while the diesel counterpart offers the 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic versions.

