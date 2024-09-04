Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched in India: Check price, features, design

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Streamlining Business Operations: Kumaresan Mudliar on Impact of Generative AI, No-Code Authoring, Unified Architectures

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; traffic jams, waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert

Meet man who once sold soda on road, turned a small shop into Rs 1900 crore company which is one of India’s largest…

Explained: Can Pakistan still qualify for World Test Championship final after series defeat against Bangladesh?

This superstar quit acting after his daughter died at 4, started selling carpets, his lungs collapsed; then...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Streamlining Business Operations: Kumaresan Mudliar on Impact of Generative AI, No-Code Authoring, Unified Architectures

Streamlining Business Operations: Kumaresan Mudliar on Impact of Generative AI, No-Code Authoring, Unified Architectures

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; traffic jams, waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; traffic jams, waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert

Meet man who once sold soda on road, turned a small shop into Rs 1900 crore company which is one of India’s largest…

Meet man who once sold soda on road, turned a small shop into Rs 1900 crore company which is one of India’s largest…

Bollywood actors who rejected Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s Veer Zaara

Bollywood actors who rejected Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s Veer Zaara

Seven most haunted places in India 

Seven most haunted places in India 

10 happiest animals in the world

10 happiest animals in the world

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Dalljiet Kaur slams Nikhil Patel's rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar: 'Khud shaadishuda ho, do bacche hain...'

Dalljiet Kaur slams Nikhil Patel's rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar: 'Khud shaadishuda ho, do bacche hain...'

Farhan Akhtar shines as Major Shaitan Singh in 120 Bahadur's motion poster, fans say 'another masterpiece loading'

Farhan Akhtar shines as Major Shaitan Singh in 120 Bahadur's motion poster, fans say 'another masterpiece loading'

Allu Arjun donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Allu Arjun donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched in India: Check price, features, design

Introducing the newest addition to the Creta lineup - the Creta Knight, featuring a stunning all-black look that adds a touch of sophistication to the popular compact SUV. Let's delve into the details of this sleek facelift.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 04:10 PM IST

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched in India: Check price, features, design
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Hyundai Motor India has launched the updated Creta Knight Edition at a starting price of Rs 14.51 lakh, which goes up to Rs 20.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Introducing the newest addition to the Creta lineup - the Creta Knight, featuring a stunning all-black look that adds a touch of sophistication to the popular compact SUV. Let's delve into the details of this sleek facelift.

Surely, The Creta Knight now sports over 21 enhancements that give it a striking road presence. Its exterior comes alive with bold black elements such as a front radiator grille, matte black Hyundai logos, blacked out 17-inch alloy wheels complemented by red brake calipers, and an exclusive ‘Knight’ emblem.

Other features include black-painted skid plates, side sill garnish, roof rails, C-pillar garnish, ORVMs, and spoiler.

The car's interior showcases an all-black look, with newly installed black leather seats, a steering wheel wrapped in leather, and a gear knob with brass stitching.

The Hyundai Creta Knight edition comes with two engines. 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine, capable of generating a power of 115PS and a torque of 144Nm; or the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine, which boasts a power of

116PS and an impressive torque of 250Nm. As for transmissions, you have the 6-speed manual or IVT automatic options with the petrol version, while the diesel counterpart offers the 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic versions.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anubhav Sinha gets angry at journalist asking him about IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack row: 'Aapne series dekhi hai?'

Anubhav Sinha gets angry at journalist asking him about IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack row: 'Aapne series dekhi hai?'

Love Depot Survey Reveals Intimacy Trends

Love Depot Survey Reveals Intimacy Trends

Big discount on Mahindra Thar after Thar ROXX launch, check new price here

Big discount on Mahindra Thar after Thar ROXX launch, check new price here

Did Babar Azam announce Test retirement following Pakistan’s series loss to Bangladesh? Know truth here

Did Babar Azam announce Test retirement following Pakistan’s series loss to Bangladesh? Know truth here

This Mughal King fell in love with his own stepmother

This Mughal King fell in love with his own stepmother

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement