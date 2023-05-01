Hyundai Creta EV launch soon? MG ZS EV rival spotted testing, may be priced....

Hyundai's Creta, the leader in compact SUVs, is reportedly working on an electric version to rival MG ZS EV by 2025. The EV is internally known as SU2i EV and has been spied again with barely any camouflage. The Creta EV test mule dons the same design as the current Creta, but it is expected to be updated by the time it launches. It is speculated that the battery pack will be derived from the Kona EV, providing a range of over 400km on a single charge. The Creta EV is likely to be powered by a 100 kW electric motor, delivering about 136 hp power and 395 Nm torque. Hyundai has an eye on a volume of around 25,000 per annum for the Creta EV. The series production of Creta EV is expected to start by the end of 2024.

As India is now the third largest automotive market globally, after China and the USA, there is immense potential for EVs in the near future. Therefore, Hyundai seems to be following a top-down approach to their EV strategy, starting with premium EVs and moving down to more cost-effective vehicles. With the electrification of Creta, it is expected that other Hyundai and Kia vehicles in India will also have electric versions in the future, and Seltos electric could be based on the same platform as Creta EV.

Hyundai is also developing the e-GMP platform for scalability for domestic and global markets. However, the affordable Creta EV will face stiff competition from Maruti YY8 electric SUV, Tata Motors, Mahindra, MG, and Renault-Nissan, who are all planning to launch new EVs in the Rs 20 lakh range by 2025. With the popularity and demand for EVs, it will be interesting to see which vehicles get the electric treatment.

Read more: Citroen C3 Aircross SUV unveiled for Indian market, to rival Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara