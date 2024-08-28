Hyundai Creta Diesel vs Maruti Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid: Which SUV has lower maintenance costs?

In this article, we will be comparing the maintenance costs of the Creta Diesel and the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid. This will help you decide which SUV could be the best pick for your purchase.

The Hyundai Creta has been dominating the compact SUV segment in India in the last years. Meanwhile, the Maruti Grand Vitara, despite having fewer sales than the Creta, continues to bring in lucrative sales for the company.

Let's figure out the cost of taking the Hyundai Creta Diesel and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid for 100 km. We'll take into account their claimed mileage along with the current fuel rates in Delhi to get a clear picture of the running expenses.

Hyundai Creta Diesel Manual Claimed mileage: 21.8 kmpl

At present, the price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 87.62 per litre.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Claimed mileage: 27.97 kmpl

Currently, the petrol price in Delhi is Rs 94.72 per litre.

Hyundai Creta Diesel: Maintenance costs

Fuel required for 100 km = 100 km ÷ 21.8 kmpl = 4.58 litre

Cost for 100 km = 4.58 liters × Rs 87.62 per liter = Rs 401.29

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid: Maintenance costs

Fuel required for 100 km = 100 km ÷ 27.97 kmpl = 3.57 litre

Cost for 100 km = 3.57 liters × Rs 94.72 per liter = Rs 338.15

The Hyundai Creta diesel costs you nearly Rs 401.29 to cover a distance of 100 km. On the contrary, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid is relatively cheaper to run, costing you around Rs 338.15 for the same distance. This makes the Maruti Suzuki a more economical choice when compared to the Creta.

Driving the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid presents a more economical alternative to the Hyundai Creta Diesel – you could save approximately Rs 63 for every 100 km you travel.

