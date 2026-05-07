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Hyundai Creta 2026 Facelift Explained: What’s new, what’s gone, what it costs

Hyundai has updated the Creta 2026 lineup by discontinuing several variants, simplifying the range to seven trims, while retaining existing engine options and shifting ADAS features to the top-end King variant.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 07, 2026, 02:24 PM IST

Hyundai Creta 2026 Facelift Explained: What’s new, what’s gone, what it costs
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Hyundai has updated the lineup of its popular compact SUV, the Hyundai Creta, for the 2026 model year. The company has simplified its variant structure through this revision because it discontinued multiple trims, which include SX Tech and SX(O) and special editions and less popular trims. The company wants to achieve two goals through this operation because it wants to eliminate feature duplication and create simpler variant options for customers.

Simplified variant lineup for 2026:

The updated Creta now offers seven primary trim options, which include E, EX, EX(O), S(O), SX, SX Premium and the highest trim level, King. The model's ex-showroom price starts at approximately Rs 10.79 lakh and reaches a maximum of Rs 19.90 lakh, depending on the selected variant and engine configuration.

The restructuring process at Hyundai Motor India resulted in the company terminating production of S petrol and diesel manual variants, E diesel manual, and S(O) Knight Edition. The company has eliminated multiple King and special editions, which included specific petrol CVT, turbo DCT and Knight diesel automatic models from its product range. The Creta Summer Edition, which has been recently launched, will remain available in specific configurations.

Feature changes and ADAS availability:

The SX Tech variant has been removed, which means that Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) will now be available only in the King variant. Buyers who want advanced safety features together with driver-assist technology must purchase the highest trim level.

Engine options remain unchanged:

The SUV maintains three engine options for its current model. The engine options include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which generates 115 PS and 144 Nm, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 160 PS and 260 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which outputs 116 PS and 250 Nm. The different variants of the vehicle provide accessible manual, iMT, CVT and DCT gearbox transmission systems.

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Safety and features:

The Hyundai Creta maintains its complete safety system, which includes six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control and tyre pressure monitoring system and a 360-degree camera. The higher variants of the vehicle actually provide drivers with Level-2 ADAS features, which improve their driving experience and help maintain road safety. Hyundai uses these updates to simplify the Creta lineup while maintaining its status as one of the most advanced and competitive SUVs in its class.

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