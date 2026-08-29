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Hyundai cars to get costlier from September: Check new prices and reason behind hike

Planning to buy a Hyundai car? You may have to spend more starting September 1, with the automaker set to raise prices across its passenger vehicle lineup. Know more about the possible new prices of each model.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 02:48 PM IST

Hyundai cars to get costlier from September: Check new prices and reason behind hike
Hyundai cars to get expensive from September 1. (AI-Generated)
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If you are also planning to purchase a Hyundai car, then you might need to spend a little more out of pocket. Yes, you read it right! Hyundai cars are set to become a little more expensive from September 1, as the South Korean automaker has announced a price hike of one percent across its passenger vehicle range. This price revision will affect models across segments, including cars like i20, Grand i10 Nios, Exter, Venue, Creta, Verna, among others.

 

The price increase is not uniform for all cars, as the final new price will depend on the model and variant, which is expected to be announced separately.

 

Third price hike in 2026

 

Notably, this is the third price revision by Hyundai in 2026, as the company had earlier increased prices in January, followed by another hike in June. In January, Hyundai increased prices by around -0.6 percent, with prices rising to Rs 12,800. In September, the automaker is again increasing the price, and this time by one percent.

 

Hyundai Cars: Previous vs estimated new prices (Base models)

 

Grand i10 Nios - From Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 5.65 lakh

i20 - From Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 6.05 lakh

Aura - From Rs 6.00 lakh to Rs 6.06 lakh

Exter - From Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 5.86 lakh

Venue - From Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 8.07 lakh

Venue N Line - From Rs 10.66 lakh to Rs 10.77 lakh\

Verna - From Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh

Creta - From Rs 10.91 lakh to Rs 11.02 lakh

Creta N Line - From Rs 19.03 lakh to Rs 19.22 lakh

Alcazar - Rs 14.51 lakh to Rs 14.65 lakh

Creta Electric - From Rs 18.03 lakh to Rs 18.21 lakh

Ioniq 5 - From Rs 55.71 lakh to Rs 56.27 lakh

 

Reason for another price hike

 

This price revision is said to be a combination of rising input and commodity costs, higher operating expenses, and continuing geopolitical and economic uncertainty

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