Hyundai Alcazar facelift launched in India: Check price, design and other features

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Check eligibility, how to apply and more

No firecrackers this Diwali: Delhi bans production and sale to curb air pollution until...

Watch: Anushka Sharma seen with Virat Kohli in London, their baby Akaay also gets spotted in viral video

The story of Khan Market: Who owns it, what makes it so expensive?

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: India beat Japan to register their second consecutive win

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Check eligibility, how to apply and more

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Check eligibility, how to apply and more

No firecrackers this Diwali: Delhi bans production and sale to curb air pollution until...

No firecrackers this Diwali: Delhi bans production and sale to curb air pollution until...

Watch: Anushka Sharma seen with Virat Kohli in London, their baby Akaay also gets spotted in viral video

Watch: Anushka Sharma seen with Virat Kohli in London, their baby Akaay also gets spotted in viral video

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

7 rare freshwater fishes for your aquarium

7 rare freshwater fishes for your aquarium

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Watch: Anushka Sharma seen with Virat Kohli in London, their baby Akaay also gets spotted in viral video

Watch: Anushka Sharma seen with Virat Kohli in London, their baby Akaay also gets spotted in viral video

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Hyundai Alcazar facelift launched in India: Check price, design and other features

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift with its new design, better features, and solid safety package is set to give a tough competition to rivals

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 02:51 PM IST

Hyundai Alcazar facelift launched in India: Check price, design and other features
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Hyundai India has recently unveiled the new 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift to boost up the sales of the particular model in the mid-size SUV market. The new model of Alcazar comes with new design, more features and better performance and is available in petrol version for Rs 14.99 lakh and diesel version for Rs 15.99 lakh.

The new 2024 Alcazar comes with a new face-off design with H-shaped connected LED DRLs, an aggressively sized radiator grille, and a wide scuff plate. New 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, increased dimensions of rear quarter glass and black painted cladding enhances its looks. It now features a new spoiler, restyled bumper, integrated LED tail lights with sequential turn signals.

Inside, the Alcazar borrows a new-age dashboard design from the Creta that received a mid-cycle update recently, with twin 10.25-inch screens and a noble brown and haze navy upholstery. The 6-seater model now has the second-row seats with the ventilated function and folding armrests, making it easier to access the third row. Some notable features are power walk-in, wing type headrests, 8-way power adjustable front seats and safety features such as six airbags and Level-2 ADAS.

The Alcazar retains its existing powertrains: a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 160 HP and 253 Nm of torque and comes with a 7-speed DCT or 6-speed manual; a 1.5-litre diesel engine that delivers 115 HP and 250 Nm of torque and is available with 6-speed manual and automatic variants. The SUV also has three drive modes, and three traction modes.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift with its new design, better features, and solid safety package is set to give a tough competition to rivals like Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and Kia Carens. It will make it a perfect choice for those looking for a luxurious and spacious 7-seater SUV.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paralympics 2024: Navdeep wins gold with new personal best in Javelin throw F41, Simran bags bronze in 200m race

Paralympics 2024: Navdeep wins gold with new personal best in Javelin throw F41, Simran bags bronze in 200m race

Meet Indian man, who bought luxury Rs 115 crore sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, near homes of celebrities, he is...

Meet Indian man, who bought luxury Rs 115 crore sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, near homes of celebrities, he is...

This actress became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, forced into prostitution, tragically died due to..

This actress became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, forced into prostitution, tragically died due to..

Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric set to challenge Mahindra, Bajaj as his company plans to launch…

Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric set to challenge Mahindra, Bajaj as his company plans to launch…

Rishabh Pant returns, RCB star receives maiden call-up as India's squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh announced

Rishabh Pant returns, RCB star receives maiden call-up as India's squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh announced

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement