Hyundai Alcazar facelift launched in India: Check price, design and other features

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift with its new design, better features, and solid safety package is set to give a tough competition to rivals

Hyundai India has recently unveiled the new 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift to boost up the sales of the particular model in the mid-size SUV market. The new model of Alcazar comes with new design, more features and better performance and is available in petrol version for Rs 14.99 lakh and diesel version for Rs 15.99 lakh.

The new 2024 Alcazar comes with a new face-off design with H-shaped connected LED DRLs, an aggressively sized radiator grille, and a wide scuff plate. New 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, increased dimensions of rear quarter glass and black painted cladding enhances its looks. It now features a new spoiler, restyled bumper, integrated LED tail lights with sequential turn signals.

Inside, the Alcazar borrows a new-age dashboard design from the Creta that received a mid-cycle update recently, with twin 10.25-inch screens and a noble brown and haze navy upholstery. The 6-seater model now has the second-row seats with the ventilated function and folding armrests, making it easier to access the third row. Some notable features are power walk-in, wing type headrests, 8-way power adjustable front seats and safety features such as six airbags and Level-2 ADAS.

The Alcazar retains its existing powertrains: a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 160 HP and 253 Nm of torque and comes with a 7-speed DCT or 6-speed manual; a 1.5-litre diesel engine that delivers 115 HP and 250 Nm of torque and is available with 6-speed manual and automatic variants. The SUV also has three drive modes, and three traction modes.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift with its new design, better features, and solid safety package is set to give a tough competition to rivals like Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and Kia Carens. It will make it a perfect choice for those looking for a luxurious and spacious 7-seater SUV.