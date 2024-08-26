Twitter
Automobile

Hyundai Alcazar facelift interior revealed ahead of launch; check new features of Tata Safari rival

The upcoming three-row SUV is about to get a fresh look on the inside with a dual-tone brown and blue theme.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 04:56 PM IST

Hyundai Alcazar facelift interior revealed ahead of launch; check new features of Tata Safari rival
Image: HyundaiIndia/X
Hyundai India is set to launch its upcoming Alcazar facelift on September 9. Ahead of its official launch, the South Korean carmaker has revealed the interior of the updated 2024 Hyundai Alcazar with some new additions. The upcoming three-row SUV is about to get a fresh look on the inside with a dual-tone brown and blue theme.

The Alcazar is gearing up to feature an all-new infotainment system and instrument cluster. The SUV will boast a duo of 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment. It's also set to impress with an 8-speaker Bose sound.

The air conditioning system now boasts a newly designed control panel, elegantly complemented by the addition of brushed aluminum finishes and glossy black touches scattered across the interior.

The Alcazar's latest edition now boasts powered front seating. This SUV model is set to hit the market in both 6 and 7-seater variants. Certain versions will be equipped with unique features like buttons for middle-row passengers to modify the front seat settings.

In addition, the new Alcazar is expected to get ADAS just like the Creta along with a 360-degree camera and blind spot assist. The upgraded model will keep certain features from its predecessor like the LED lights and the panoramic sunroof, among other things. Moreover, The updates are noticeable - on both front and rear bumpers, as well as on the skid plates. The roof rails now sport a stylish bridge-like design, and the eye-catching 18-inch alloy wheels flaunt a new diamond-cut finish.

The Alcazar's latest edition maintains its current engine options, a 160hp, 1.5L turbo-petrol engine, and a 115hp, 1.5L turbo diesel engine. Furthermore, customers can choose either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT for the petrol version. While for those preferring diesel, a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission remains an option.

Once launched, it will rival the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari.

