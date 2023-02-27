Hyundai Ai3 sub-compact SUV spied testing, to rival Tata Punch

Hyundai Casper (Image for representation)

Hyundai plans to increase its presence in the Indian market by introducing a slew of new sport utility vehicles and electric vehicles. South Korea's largest manufacturer has announced plans to expand its SUV lineup significantly over the next several years. Several people in India believe that Hyundai Motor India will introduce a new, smaller SUV (working title: Hyundai Ai3) towards the end of this year or at the beginning of the next. It'll be the company's cheapest and smallest SUV available on the market.

Tata Punch is the market leader in this category right now. The Citron C3, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite are also present. Notwithstanding Citroen's insistence that the C3 is not an SUV, this market category comprises vehicles of under four metres in length. Hyundai's new mini-SUV was recently seen testing in this area before its official debut.

Newest compact vehicle from Hyundai, the Ai3, has been observed driving about. It's worth mentioning that the Casper is manufactured by Hyundai Motor Corporation and the government of Gwangju, South Korea, under a partnership known as Gwangju Global Motors Co. Ltd. (GGM).

There are no plans for Casper to enter the Indian market, since its size would make it an unappealing alternative to the Tata Punch. Casper measures in at 3,595 mm, while Punch clocks in at 3,827 mm. The India-bound compact SUV, now known as Ai3, will be about as long as the Punch.

Many new spy photos show that the vehicle has a sunroof, LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels, projector headlights, etc. One of the test mules has round fog lights, and the headlamp units all have H-shaped light elements. One is round, while the other features a rectangular fog light. The H-shaped design feature might also be included in LED units for taillights. The base models roll on steel wheels, while the high-end models have alloys.

Also, READ: Citroen e-C3 electric hatchback launched in India, gets 320 km of range

The spy photos don't show much, if anything, about the car's characteristics, but they do show that testing has begun on public roads. These secret images provide clues about the vehicle's appearance, especially with regards to the headlights and taillights. Hyundai India views the New Ai3 as a crucial vehicle. Size-wise, we anticipate it to be rather larger than a conventional subcompact vehicle.

The Ai3 is the first of Hyundai's next generation of vehicles, and the company's compact crossovers will likely take design cues from it in the future. What this new model will bring to the table is something worth looking forward to.