Hyderabad based businessman buys McLaren 765 LT Spider, the most expensive car in India priced over Rs 12 crore

Naseer with his new McLaren 765 LT Spider exotic car.

McLaren 765 LT Spider is one of the most expensive cars sold in India and it is also the brand’s flagship vehicle in the country. The McLaren 765 LT Spider is an exotic supercar that costs around Rs 12 crore and the car has found its first customer in India. A Hyderabad based businessman and car enthusiast Naseer Khan has bought a McLaren 765 LT Spider, one of the fastest convertibles that McLaren has ever produced. He opted for the MSO Volcano Red shade of the car and it is not yet known whether he got any customisations. The roof of the McLaren 765 LT Spider supercar folds in just 11 seconds.

Naseer has a range of exotic cars in his garage including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce and others but the McLaren 765 LT Spider is unlike any other in his collection. Naseer should consider himself a lucky buyer as the McLaren 765 LT Spider is a limited edition car and only 765 units of the car will be ever made.

The McLaren 765 LT Spider is powered by a 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that produces 765 Ps and 800 Nm of peak torque. The engine of the rear wheel drive car is mated with a 7-speed sequential gearbox. The top speed of the McLaren 765 LT is approximately 330 km/h, which also makes it one of the fastest cars in India.

The McLaren 765 LT Spider is the top of the line variant in the lineup. Apart from this, the brand sells 765 LT, 720S, 720S Spider and GT in India. The car features a sporty appeal with extremely aerodynamic design and an aggressive front end and sound. The brand has used carbon fibre throughout the car to reduce the overall body weight which makes the car lighter and faster.