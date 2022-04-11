How to buy a 125cc moped

If you’re in the market for a motorised vehicle and have made your decision on what kind you want, the next step is to figure out how to buy it. When looking to buy a 125cc moped, there’s a lot for you to know to make the whole process go smoothly.

In this article, we’re going to explain everything you need to know about buying a 125cc moped, including where to look, what things to watch for, and some general advice. Keep reading now to get all the details.

How to choose the best 125cc moped

Deciding on the speed of moped is only half the battle when buying one of these stylish vehicles. In the category of 125cc’s, there are a ton of different makes and models to choose from. Some of the best 125cc moped models can be bought from various brands, including Honda, Vespa, Yamaha, and Direct Bikes. Let’s give you an idea of some 125cc mopeds you could buy.

One of the best 125cc mopeds is the Honda SH125. These sleek little scooters are small enough to easily navigate roads clogged with tons of traffic, making it an ideal option for those who live in busy cities. And even though it’s compact, it still offers a great level of comfort and space for the rider. It’ll give you the feel of a larger moped without actually being so big.

Another of our favorite 125cc mopeds is the Vespa GTS125. This classic model pays homage to the first majorly popular Vespa model that took the world by storm way back in 1946. Vespa stays true to the classic design and model of the quintessential moped with this scooter while also offering a sleek and compact ride for any moped rider.

Up next is one of our favorites from Yamaha, the Yamaha NMAX125. This scooter has more of a sporty appearance and greater engine power than the options from the other brands we’ve listed. It’s also got great fuel economy, helping you to save money in the long run. This moped also sits a bit lower to the ground, making it great for shorter riders who might have trouble with higher seated mopeds.

No matter what brand and model of 125cc moped you choose, you should at least have an idea of which one you’d prefer before you go looking to buy. Remember moped insurance is needed when going on the road.

Where To Buy a 125cc Moped

So, after selecting the exact model of 125cc moped you want, you’ll next need to find somewhere that sells it. There are a few obvious options of online retailers who are known to sell all kinds of mopeds, including Direct Bikes, Amazon, eBay, and online community markets like Facebook Marketplace.

You can also call around your local dealerships to see if they have the moped in stock that you’re after. This could be a great option if you don’t want to have to wait for long shipping times to get hold of your brand new 125cc moped.

