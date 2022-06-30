How Many Cars Are Stolen in India Each Year?

Did you know that car theft is a major problem in India? In fact, it is estimated that around 100,000 cars are stolen each year in India. This number is only going to continue to grow as the economy improves and more people are able to afford cars. If you own a car in India, it is important to take steps to protect your vehicle from thieves. One way to do this is by installing a GPS tracking system. GPS tracking systems can help you recover your car if it is stolen and they can also help the police to track down the thieves.

If you are thinking of buying a car in India, be sure to do your research and choose a model that has a good GPS tracking system installed. This will help to protect your investment and give you peace of mind.

How big is the car market in India?

In recent years, vehicles made in India have become more popular in other countries. This is due to the fact that they are often cheaper than similar models from other countries. Additionally, Indian cars are becoming more reliable and offer features that are appealing to consumers in other markets. As a result of this increased demand, the car market in India is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

The car market in India is growing rapidly already. In the last five years, it has grown by more than 20%. This growth is expected to continue as the economy continues to improve. By 2023, it is estimated that there will be more than 30 million cars on the road in India. This increase in the number of cars on the road has led to an increase in car theft.

Most stolen vehicles in India are low-cost cars such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai i20. These models are popular among thieves because they are easy to sell on the black market. If you own one of these vehicles, be extra vigilant about protecting it from theft.

The state with the highest number of car thefts is Maharashtra. This is due to the fact that it is the most populous state in India. Additionally, Mumbai, which is located in Maharashtra, is one of the most densely populated cities in the world. This makes it easier for thieves to steal cars and get away with it.

The average car on Indian roads is around 12 years old. This is because most people cannot afford to buy a new car and must make do with an older model. As the economic situation improves, we can expect to see more new cars on the road. However, this also means that there will be more opportunities for thieves to steal them. Those cars rarely have any security system installed, making them an easy target.

The average mileage of a car in India is around 14,000 kilometers per year. This is much lower than the average in developed countries such as the United States. The low mileage is due to the fact that most people in India do not own a car and must rely on public transportation. Additionally, many people cannot afford to maintain a car properly. This results in a high number of car accidents each year.

Every year India has manufactured about four million vehicles, and the number of sales reached nearly three million in 2020-2021. The total revenue from the car industry is expected to grow to reach six trillion by 2026.

How much does a GPS tracker cost?

A GPS tracker for a car typically costs between Rs. 2000-3000. However, the price will vary depending on the features and quality of the device. It is worth investing in a good quality GPS tracker to help protect your car from theft.

Even Apple AirTag can be useful for this purpose, as it can be attached to the car and works with the iPhone’s Find My app. AirTag costs only Rs. 1800 and can be ordered online from the Apple website.

GPS tracking is cheap, and it could save you a lot of money and hassle if your car is stolen. If you are not sure about which GPS system to choose, ask your local police department for advice. They will be able to tell you which systems are most effective in India.

Don't let car thieves take your hard-earned money and possessions. Protect your vehicle with a GPS tracking system. It could be the best decision you ever make.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.