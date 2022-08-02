How Indian government is planning to reduce public transport fares

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The Indian government has been stressing on the need to shift to electric vehicles for quite some time now and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has taken several measures to ensure smooth transition towards the EV ecosystem. Last month, Gadkari revealed his intention to launch skybuses on select stretches of Delhi and Haryana to reduce traffic and pollution in the nation’s capital and neighbouring states. Now, the leader has again stressed on the need to reduce the use of diesel in the public transport system. While speaking at an event to lay the foundation stone for five road projects, worth Rs 2,300 crore in Indore, Gadkari said that fare in electric buses can be 30 percent less than the diesel ones. He believes that the state road transport corporation will never profit, as their buses are running on costly diesel.

“I can say with full responsibility that the cost of ticket in air-conditioned electric buses will become cheaper easily by 30 per cent compared to the diesel ones,” Gadkari said. The Central government is moving ahead with its plan of running 50,000 electric buses in the country, he said. “There is a need to change the country's transport system with a long-term perspective. Instead of petrol and diesel, we should focus on cheaper options like electricity, green hydrogen, ethanol and Bio-CNG,” the minister said. The minister also said that there is a need to reduce the cost of work with the use of technology in basic infrastructure.

“But the entire government machinery is not used to it. Politicians should think 50 years ahead, as government officials only do patch work (to solve any problem temporarily). They only think of today's work as they know that in the days to come, they will be transferred,” Gadkari said. The minister announced the sanction of 20 flyovers in Indore, Bhopal, Sagar, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Khandwa, Dhar, Chhatarpur and Vidisha.

(with inputs from PTI)