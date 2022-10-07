Search icon
Honda Prologue all-electric SUV revealed, bigger than CR-V

The Honda Prologue will break into the mass-market as the company's first electric SUV in 2024.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 09:46 PM IST

Photo: Honda USA/Twitter

Honda finally debuted the Prologue, an electric SUV positioned above the company's current CR-V model. Honda plans to release an all-electric SUV, the Prologue, in 2024. Honda has prioritised passenger and cargo comfort by giving the electric vehicle plenty of room for both.

Also, READ: Ola to reportedly launch its most affordable electric scooter on Diwali

According to Honda, the Prologue EV's look and interior were designed by a team in Los Angeles. The Honda Prologue EV, which is built on the 'Neo-Rugged' design platform, boasts an uncluttered cabin with plenty of legroom. The electric SUV has a unique front fascia and a panoramic top. 

H-marks were removed from the trunk of new Hondas following much debate, and their brand name badges and e-series badges were replaced. The Prologue EV is equipped with 21-inch wheels and has a special exterior colour called North Shore Pearl, which was inspired by the scenery around California's Lake Tahoe.

The new Honda Prologue EV's cabin has an 11-inch driver display screen and an 11.3-inch audio and connectivity display, all of which are entirely digital. Honda has not yet discussed the technical specifications of the upcoming electric car. 

Like the Blazer EV, the new Honda Prologue 2024 has a massive wheelbase at 3,094 mm. The new Prologue's wheelbase is noticeably longer than that of the CR-V and the Passport. The Passport's wheelbase is 2,820 mm, while the CR- V's 2,701 mm. Specifically, the new Prologue EV has dimensions of 4,877 mm in length, 1,989 mm in width, and 1,643 mm in height

