Honda plans to develop global platform for future models in India, production of new-gen city to start in…

Interestingly, the Japanese automaker plans to make India not just their primary manufacturing base but also a powerhouse supplying these vehicles both domestically and internationally.

Honda has embarked on an ambitious project to establish a global platform for their small and medium-car portfolio, as per reports. Interestingly, the Japanese automaker plans to make India not just their primary manufacturing base but also a powerhouse supplying these vehicles both domestically and internationally.

Sources reveal that the PF2 is likely to support both ICE and EV powertrains as Honda is not yet convinced of the feasibility of developing a dedicated EV platform or ‘skateboard’ in the backdrop of waning demand for EVs.

From September 2023 to March 2024, Honda recorded the sale of over 33,600 units in India. Yet, during the last half of the year, there was a decline in sales with only 16,482 units sold. In contrast, Hyundai Creta, a competitor, hit a milestone of a million unit sales with the launch of its new facelift model in January of that year. Therefore, Elevate’s total volume for 6 months nearly adds up to Creta’s average monthly volume.

New-gen Honda City in 2028

Honda City's sixth-generation model, expected by 2028, will be built on the PF2 platform. Like the current-gen model, the sixth-gen Honda City will come in both naturally aspirated petrol and strong hybrid powertrain options. The Report suggests that new-gen City will get an exterior makeover that will make it look radically different from the current model. Production of the new City is expected to start in May 2028.

Honda 7-seater SUV in 2027

Before the launch of the next city model, Honda has plans to roll out a new SUV with seating for seven, designed on their PF2 platform. The SUV will be slotted above the Elevate in their line-up, this upcoming SUV's development is keeping the Indian market feedback in mind. The research and development of this SUV is being led by of Honda in Japan and Thailand. When launched in India, it's all set to lock horns with rivals like Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Hyundai Alcazar.

Sub-compact SUV in 2029

According to a report of Financial Express, Honda is in the process of developing a compact SUV on the PF2 platform, industry sources have also confirmed launch around the first half of 2029. Earlier, Honda had plans of designing a sub-4 metre SUV using the Brio platform but seems to have taken a different route prioritising exports. They're now set on the more localised PF2 platform, which offers an ideal balance of quality and cost-effectiveness.

Honda’s second EV in 2029

While Honda's Elevate-based EV will launch in 2026, the second EV is expected to launch in 2029. As of now, there are no details of this EV but it’s likely to be an SUV that sits just under the Elevate.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.