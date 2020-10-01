Honda launches retro cruiser H’ness CB350; variants explained

Honda is likely to set the market on fire with the new launch of its H’ness CB350 which is a retro cruiser. Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been the dominating player in this segment so far with Jawa following suit. The Bajaj Dominar and Benelli Imperiale 400 are also good choices in this segment. But with Honda ensuring a really competitive price tag, H’ness CB350 seems to be ready to give some good competition to its adversaries.

The bike has been launched in two variants, the Honda H’ness CB350 Deluxe and the Honda H’ness CB350 Deluxe Pro.

According to a Honda official, the cruiser is likely to be priced at Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be sold through its BigWing outlets in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Bhilai from tomorrow. H’ness CB350 Deluxe Pro is likely to be a little expensive.

Taking about the power, both the variants have a four-stroke 350 cc engine generating a max torque of 30Nm@3,000rpm and 20.78bhp@5,500rpm. They also get a 5-speed gearbox.

The Deluxe version will be offered in single-tone paint schemes like red, black and green shades in metallic finishes, while the Deluxe Pro will come with dual-tone colour.

What’s interesting is that the Deluxe Pro will have a high-tech Bluetooth communication system that can be operated via the switchgear on the left-hand panel. It will also get a dual horn set up.

The bikes also have a dual seat with extra cushioning to make your daily highway rides a comfortable experience. The fuel tank capacity is of 15 litres, which will surely help you avoid those frequent pit-stops.

Last but not the least Honda is offering an extensive warranty package, 3+3 year, with both the bikes. The first three years will be a standard offering, while for the remaining three years the buyer would have to pay an extra charge.