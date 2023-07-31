Headlines

Automobile

Honda Elevate SUV production begins in India ahead of September launch

The Elevate will be offered in a wide variety of colors, including single-tone and dual-tone variants, to accommodate consumers' different preferences and interests.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

Honda Cars India has started the production of its new mid-size SUV, Honda Elevate. The production roll-out of the car at the company’s manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan marked India as the first country to produce this global SUV. Reaffirming Honda’s commitment to making in India, the Elevate has a localization of more than 90%.

The launch of the all-new Honda Elevate is scheduled in September 2023 along with start of deliveries. The company has already commenced the pre-launch bookings of the Elevate. 
The Elevate is powered by 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine with VTC mated to a 6 speed MT and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and produce power of 89 kW (121 PS) and maximum torque of 145 Nm at 4300 rpm. 

Honda Elevate boasts an extensive array of active and passive safety technologies, including the application of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) of Honda SENSING. The Elevate is equipped with the features of Honda Connect, a connected car experience that allows the users to control the car remotely and get up to date with important notifications for an enhanced convenience.

The Elevate will be offered in a wide variety of colors, including single-tone and dual-tone variants, to accommodate consumers' different preferences and interests. These options include Phoenix Orange Pearl (new color), Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

