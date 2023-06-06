Honda Elevate SUV global debut today: Watch it live here [Video]

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate SUV is making its global debut today (June 6) in India. The new Honda Elevate SUV will be the company’s first offering in the segment that is dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and others. As far as teaser images or leaked spy shots go, the Honda Elevate SUV appears to be a bit plush and royal than other cars in the segment. The car will likely be quite similar to the Honda HR-V SUV that is already sold in many international markets. At the front, the SUV appears to have sleep LED DRLs and a chrome grille with horizontal lines. The car is also expected to get diamond-cut alloy wheels and wraparound LED tail light setup. As mentioned earlier, Honda Elevate world premiere is taking place today and the massive event will be livestreamed at 12 noon for viewers around the globe on YouTube.





The Honda Elevate SUV comes at a time when the mid-size SUV market in the country is flourishing and the sales are better than ever. Almost every automaker has a product in that segment and now the Japanese giant is ready to enter the competition.

The Honda Elevate is expected to be a feature-rich SUV with level- 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), 360-degree camera setup, touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver's display, cruise control, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats. One thing that may disappoint the Honda fans is the sunroof, the Honda Elevate misses out on panoramic sunroof. The car gets the standard electric sunroof as seen in the Honda City.