Honda Elevate SUV bookings open in India, to be launched during festive season

Honda Elevate SUV

Honda Cars India has commenced the pre–launch bookings for mid-size SUV Honda Elevate. Customers can book the Honda Elevate across all authorized Honda dealerships in India as well as through Honda’s online sales platform. India will be the first market to launch the Elevate during the festive season this year.

Honda Elevate will be powered by 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine with VTC mated to a 6 speed MT and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The exterior design of the Honda Elevate features sharp character lines, and a unique rear design. Together with the full LED projectors headlamps with LED DRLs and LED Turn Indicator, LED taillamps and Two-tone finish diamond cut R17 Alloy Wheels the Elevate provides a sporty characteristic to the model.

It also comes with a cargo space at 458L, an spacious interior cabin, a 17.78cm (7-inch) high-definition full colour TFT meter cluster, a new floating type 26.03cm (10.25inch) In-Plane Switching (IPS) High-Definition (HD) resolution LCD touch-screen display audio with Optical Clear Adhesive (OCA) and Wireless Smartphone Charger.

The Elevate will be offered in an array of colour options in single-tone and dual-tone comprising of Phoenix Orange Pearl (New Colour), Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.