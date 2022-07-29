Honda City, Jazz, WR-V to be discontinued in India, check details here

Honda City, Jazz, WR-V to be discontinued in India

Honda Jazz, Honda WR-V, Honda City 4th generation may be discontinued in India soon. As per a report by PTI, Honda Cars India Ltd. may pull the plug on these models in India by March next year, according to industry sources. If the report is true then the company will be only left with three models in its line up - Honda City Hybrid, 5th-gen Honda City, and entry-level senda Amaze.

In December 2020, the company had stopped the production of Civic and CR-V with the closure of its Greater Noida plant as it struggled to strengthen its foothold in the Indian market.

Sources said the three models were being phased out as the company prepares to launch SUV models in the market.

When contacted over the issue, a Honda Cars India spokesperson said: "The company cannot comment on the market speculations." Earlier this year, the automaker had announced that it plans to launch an SUV in the country next year.

The company is currently in the process of developing the model, it had stated.

In December 2020, Honda had announced the closure of manufacturing operations at its Greater Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh, thus consolidating its production activities at its second plant at Tapukara in Rajasthan.

The Japanese auto major had noted that the move has been taken to realign its manufacturing operations with the goal of improving business efficiency. The company's market share has declined over the years as new players consolidated their positions in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)