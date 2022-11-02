Honda City, Jazz, WR-V available with up to Rs 63,000 discount, check November deals

File Photo

Up to Rs 63,000 in discounts have been offered by Honda Cars India for the month of November. Customers who are curious about these deals may find out more information by contacting a dealership near them. Five different Honda models are available in the country: the Amaze, the City (5th generation), the City (4th generation), the Jazz, and the WR-V.

Honda WRV

Autocar India reports that the largest discount is for the retiring WR-V and that it comprises a cash discount of Rs 30,000 or free accessories valued at Rs 36,144. Furthermore, consumers may get a Rs 7,000 exchange bonus and Rs 10,000 in reductions when they trade in their cars. And there's Rs 5,000 in discounts for businesses and Rs 5,000 in loyalty bonuses.

Honda Amaze

With the Honda Amaze Sub-compact sedan, customers may get cash savings of Rs 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs 11,896, in addition to a loyalty incentive of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Honda Jazz

Honda is expected to end production of the Jazz. Discounts on the Jazz from the manufacturer amount to Rs 25,000, and they include an exchange incentive of Rs 7,000 and a reduction on your old car's value of Rs 10,000. In addition to the standard Rs 3,000 off for businesses, there is now a Rs 5,000 loyalty incentive for repeat customers.

Also, READ: Hyundai to launch new sub-compact SUV in 2023, to rival Tata Punch

Honda City (Generation 4)

In the month of November, customers who switch to a Gen 4 City would only get a Rs 5,000 loyalty benefit. The 1.5-liter petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It may not have as many high-tech features as its replacement, but it still drives smoothly and has plenty of room inside.

Honda City (Generation 5)

Honda is providing a total discount of Rs 59,292 on the City Gen 5 manual, including cash discounts of up to Rs 30,000 or free accessories worth Rs 32,292, a vehicle exchange valued at Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, and a corporate discount of the same amount.

The CVT midsize sedan receives an extra Rs 37,000 in benefits, including Rs 20,000 in savings on vehicle exchange, Rs 5,000 in loyalty bonus and Rs 5,000 in corporate discount, and Rs 7,000 in bonus on car exchange.