Honda CB300F gets MASSIVE price cut, becomes cheaper than Duke 125, Dominar 250

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced a generous discount offer for its recently launched CB300F naked streetfighter style motorcycle. Honda CB300F undercuts the well-received H'ness CB350 and CB350 RS retro-styled bikes, making it the most economical product at the high-end BigWing dealerships.

As part of the year-end sale, Honda CB300F prices have been reduced by an incredible Rs 50,000. However, this deal is only good while supplies last. Starting at Rs. 2.26 lakh for the Deluxe model and going up to Rs. 2.29 lakh (both ex-showroom) for the Deluxe Pro version, the CB300F was introduced by a Japanese manufacturer in August 2022.

The Deluxe and Deluxe Pro models of the motorbike are now available for Rs. 1.76 lakh and Rs. 1.79 lakh, respectively, a decrease of Rs. 50,000. (ex-showroom). It would cost around Rs 2.15 lakh in India. Since its inception with a hefty price tag, the CB300F has been an appealing option, as is common for Honda's luxury goods.

The Honda CB300F is a thousand rupees more expensive than the base model but two thousand less than the KTM 125 Duke. There is now a price tag of Rs. 1.75 lakh for the Bajaj Dominar 250, making the CB300F a very good offer. You should probably move quickly if you're interested in this deal since it won't last forever.

The Honda CB300F is powered by a 293 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled SOHC engine, which produces 24.1 horsepower and 25.6 Nm of peak torque. A slipper and assist clutch are standard on the six-speed gearbox that connects to the engine. Braking is handled by disc brakes measuring 276 mm up front and 220 mm in the back.

The bike's 153-kilogram curb weight was one of its key selling points. For comparison, a KTM Duke 200 weighs 159 kilograms. Since this offer may expire at the end of 2022, now is a good time to purchase the Honda CB300F.