Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Honda Cars India reaches 20 lakh production milestone, invested over Rs 10,000 crore till date

The company currently exports made in India Honda City and Honda Amaze to 16 markets across the globe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

Honda Cars India reaches 20 lakh production milestone, invested over Rs 10,000 crore till date
Honda Cars India (Image: Reuters)

Honda Cars India has announced that the company has reached the million-unit milestone in cumulative production of Honda cars in India. The company’s premium sedan Honda City formally rolled out of the assembly line at its manufacturing plant in Tapukara - Rajasthan, making it the 2 millionth Honda car made in India. HCIL began production operations in Dec 1997 with a focus on offering premium products for its customers in India. The 2 million milestone also reiterates Honda’s commitment towards the government's “Make in India '' vision.

Honda’s models, over the years, have always showcased the company’s global DNA, tailored to meet the needs and requirements of Indian customers. The company’s product lineup includes premium sedan Honda City e-HEV, Honda City, family sedan Honda Amaze, hatchback Honda Jazz and Honda WR-V.

Also read: Telegram rolls out THESE new features with major update, take a look here

India also serves as a key export base for Honda – for both completed vehicles and components. The company currently exports made in India Honda City and Honda Amaze to 16 markets across the globe. The company has cumulatively invested over Rs 10,000 crore since setting up its operations in India.

Honda Cars India’s manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Distt. Alwar, Rajasthan, is spread across 450 acres and has a production capacity of 180,000 vehicles per year. The facility is an integrated manufacturing unit including all functions of Forging, Press Shop, Powertrain shop, Weld shop, Paint shop, Plastic Molding, Engine assembly, Frame assembly and Engine Testing facility. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kantara, KGF Chapter 2, Vikrant Rona: Kannada films that earned over Rs 100 crore at box office worldwide
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Not only Rishi Sunak, THESE leaders of Indian origin are in commanding position in their countries; check list
Coconut water: 5 health benefits of this natural drink
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 10-year-old rapes 7-year-old girl after watching porn
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.