Honda Cars India reaches 20 lakh production milestone, invested over Rs 10,000 crore till date

Honda Cars India has announced that the company has reached the million-unit milestone in cumulative production of Honda cars in India. The company’s premium sedan Honda City formally rolled out of the assembly line at its manufacturing plant in Tapukara - Rajasthan, making it the 2 millionth Honda car made in India. HCIL began production operations in Dec 1997 with a focus on offering premium products for its customers in India. The 2 million milestone also reiterates Honda’s commitment towards the government's “Make in India '' vision.

Honda’s models, over the years, have always showcased the company’s global DNA, tailored to meet the needs and requirements of Indian customers. The company’s product lineup includes premium sedan Honda City e-HEV, Honda City, family sedan Honda Amaze, hatchback Honda Jazz and Honda WR-V.

India also serves as a key export base for Honda – for both completed vehicles and components. The company currently exports made in India Honda City and Honda Amaze to 16 markets across the globe. The company has cumulatively invested over Rs 10,000 crore since setting up its operations in India.

Honda Cars India’s manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Distt. Alwar, Rajasthan, is spread across 450 acres and has a production capacity of 180,000 vehicles per year. The facility is an integrated manufacturing unit including all functions of Forging, Press Shop, Powertrain shop, Weld shop, Paint shop, Plastic Molding, Engine assembly, Frame assembly and Engine Testing facility.