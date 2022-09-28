Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 launched in India, priced at Rs 1.29 lakh

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition ahead of the festive season. The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 is embedded with “Hero Connect”, a smart mobility device that lets riders stay connected, allowing them to trace live location. Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 will be available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country at Rs. 1,29,738 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0: Performance

The new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition is powered by a 163cc air-cooled BS-VI compliant engine featuring XSens technology and advanced Programmed-Fuel-Injection. The engine delivers power output of 15.2 PS @ 6500 RPM.

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0: Design

The new Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 gets matte black shade, with red accents on the telescopic fork, frame, and pillion grip. The new belly shroud flowing seamlessly with the overall design enhances Xtreme’s road presence, and the knuckle guards adds to the protection.

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0: Features

The embedded Hero Connect app further enhances the riding experience and safety in the new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0. It gives a wide range of alerts to keep the rider updated about their vehicle including geo fence alert, speed alert, topple alert, tow away alert and unplug alerts.