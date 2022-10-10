Hero to starts accepting bookings for new Vida V1 Pro, Vida V1 Plus electric scooters from today

Hero Vida V1 Pro

Hero Vida V1 Pro and Hero Vida V1 Plus electric scooters were launched by the company last week and from today (October 10), Hero will start accepting bookings for the new Vida V1 range. In the first phase, the Hero Vida V1 electric scooter will be available in Jaipur, Delhi and Bangalore only. The company will launch new EV in other cities in a phase by phase manner. Interested buyers can book the new Hero Vida V1 Pro and Hero Vida V1 Plus from October 10, 5pm onwards and the deliveries of the new electric scooter will begin in December.

The top of the line Vide V1 Pro model is claimed to offer a range of 165km and in this segment, it competes against the likes of Ola S1, Ather 450X, TVS iQube, and the Bajaj Chetal electric scooter. The price of Hero Vida V1 electric scooter starts at Rs 1.45 lakh.

The Hero Vida V1 Pro can get up to 165 km (IDC) of range on a single charge and it can sprint from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.2 seconds. On the other hand, the Hero Vida V1 Plus is claimed to deliver 143 km (IDC) of range on a single charge and as per the company, it can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.4 seconds. The top speed of both Hero Vida V1 Pro and Hero Vida V1 Plus is capped at 80 km/h for both variants. The scooters can provide 1.2km of range per minute of charge.

The latest Hero electric scooter, the Vida V1, has a unique design language with a two-tone paint job. In the front, there is a stylish looking LED daytime running light (DRL) that is placed on the apron. As an added bonus, the turn signals are permanently installed LED modules that are attached to the grips. For its sides, the Vida V1 has a layered design with somewhat squared-off panels. The Vida V1 has a unique look in the back thanks to the LED tail light. The Vida V1's alloy wheels are visually appealing due to its two-tone design.

The Vida electric scooter is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster that provides modern conveniences like Bluetooth connection and turn-by-turn navigation. Also available are reverse mode, boost mode, an SOS alarm, a follow-me-home light, and an emergency alert.