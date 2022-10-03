Hero Motocorp, famous model available with up to Rs 5,000 discount this festive season

Photo: Motocorp

As a means of attracting customers over the holiday season, Hero MotoCorp, one of India's leading two-wheeler manufacturers and a native two-wheeler brand, has introduced its GIFT campaign. In honour of India's upcoming holiday, the Grand Indian Festival of Trust (GIFT) was introduced at the end of last month and will remain in effect until October 5, 2022.

For the duration of the sale, customers may take advantage of special holiday pricing on the company Hero MotoCorp's bikes and scooters. has released updated product and other plans, including financing options, which may save customers up to Rs 5,000.

Hero MotoCorp has announced that the limited time deal would run from September 26 through October 5, 2022, which is likely to be extended till the end of this month. Motorcycles like as the HF Deluxe, Splendor Plus, Passion Pro, and Glamour are eligible for a cash discount of Rs 2,100 as part of the offer.

On the other hand, the Hero MotoCorp Pleasure Plus, Maestro Edge, and Destini 125 line of 110 cc and 125 cc scooters are eligible for a 3,000 exchange offer. The 'super-six dhamaka' bundle for Hero scooters includes a year of insurance, two years of free maintenance, an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000, a GoodLife voucher worth Rs 4,000, a 5-year warranty, 6-month EMI deals with 0% interest.

“We are hopeful that the Hero GIFT will provide a huge boost to the buyer morale, thus contributing to the spirit of revelry, happiness and excitement. This will be accompanied with thrilling new benefits that reaffirm customer trust, allowing them to take home iconic Hero products and the love and happiness that comes along with them," said Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer at Hero MotoCorp.