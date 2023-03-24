Hero Karizma likely to make a comeback in 2023 with a powerful engine 210cc engine

Hero Karizma

Hero Karizma became a popular name in the Indian market soon after its launch due to its sporty looks and performance. At that time, Hero Karizma was one of the most eye-catching motorcycles on the streets. The Hero Karizma R and Hero Karizma ZMR with their iconic fairing received a tremendous initial response from the buyers but after the bikes were discontinued by the brand after a good run.

Since automakers have been reviving a lot of old models lately, it looks like Hero is also reportedly planning to give a new life to the Karizma brand. As per a report by Rushlane, Hero Karizma 2023 is a new avatar and powerful engine is reportedly under works. The publication has also shared images of a test mule of the rumoured 2023 Karizma.

As per the images, the new Karizma will retain the signature silhouette but it will get new LED headlamps and DRLs. The company has not yet revealed anything about the new bike yet but if the reports are to be believed, it will likely be powered by a 210cc liquid-cooled engine.

According to the reports, the 210cc liquid-cooled engine will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox and it will generate 25 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque.