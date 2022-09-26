Search icon
Hero Electric to invest Rs 1200 crore in Rajasthan for EV manufacturing plant

The proposed facility will manufacture all the current and upcoming Hero Electric two-wheelers, Hero Electric said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

Hero Electric

Hero Electric has announced that it will set up a Rs 1,200 crore electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Rajasthan. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government at the Invest Rajasthan summit. As per the company, the proposed unit will be located at Salarpur industrial region over 170 acres and start production by the end of 2023.

"This mega manufacturing facility is part of our capacity enhancement to boost EV adoption across India. It will allow the state to spearhead a clean mobility solution shift and promote ecological tourism practices," Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric, said.

CEO Sohinder Gill said: "Green field facility of this mega size and large budget gives us the opportunity to introduce very energy efficient green manufacturing processes with a healthy blend of automation using robotic arms and the nimble-fingered skills of the local artisan workforce, using the clean solar energy that the state provides."

The proposed facility will manufacture all the current and upcoming Hero Electric two-wheelers, Hero Electric said.

(with inputs from IANS)

