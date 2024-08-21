Harley-Davidson X440 launched with new colour options in India, it costs Rs…

Harley-Davidson has expanded the range of the X440 model by launching three new colour schemes, making it available in 7 options now.

Harley-Davidson has expanded the range of the X440 model by launching three new colour schemes, making it available in 7 options now.

The mid-spec X440 variant, named Vivid now gets two additional colours which include Mustard and Goldfish Silver. These colors are accompanied by a standard 3D logo. They are priced at Rs 2.60 lakh.

Unlike the standard 'Denim' option, the mid-spec Mustard variant stands out with striking yellow front and rear fenders. It's easily identifiable with the Harley Davidson logo, which is now rendered in a shiny silver color.

On the other hand, the S variant has also diversified with the introduction of Baja Orange as its latest color choice. Priced at Rs 2.80 lakh, the bike sports a bold, vibrant orange shade and does not feature the new silver badging. Apart from the new colour updates, the machines have seen no mechanical modifications.

The X440 is powered by a 440cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 27hp and 38Nm. It boasts a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. Braking is handled by single discs at both ends, complemented by dual-channel ABS.

The motorbike features a seat positioned at a height of 805mm high and a ground clearance of 170mm. With a fuel tank that can store up to 13.5 litres, it has a curb weight of 194kg.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.