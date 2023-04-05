Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Harley Davidson’s first made-in-India 400cc bike coming soon, Royal Enfield to get a new rival

Hero-Harley Davidson's new bike is specially designed to meet the needs of the Indian market - It is expected to be priced aggressively.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

Harley Davidson’s first made-in-India 400cc bike coming soon, Royal Enfield to get a new rival
Harley Davidson 4XX

Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson formed a joint venture in late 2020 to produce and market high-end bikes in India. Two and a half years later, pictures of the first alliance motorbike have surfaced online. The world's biggest manufacturer of two-wheeled vehicles and the most recognisable American brand are clearly aiming for the middle ground.

The HD 4XX logo on the bike's tail suggested that it was powered by a brand new 400 cc single-cylinder engine, perhaps oil-cooled, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The X350, which was just introduced, seems to be based on the XR 1200, and it will also give birth to a 500 cc offspring.

The sharply finished fuel tank has a deep dip to tuck in the knees, and the neo-retro roadster's round LED headlight has a high-end casing. The floating digital instrument cluster is in the centre, and we anticipate that it will include not only the standard gauges and other information such as gear indication, DTE, and average fuel efficiency, but also Bluetooth connection and navigation.

The broad, flat, and neatly arranged one-piece seat curves gently towards the rider's rear. The motorbike has a flat handlebar and footpegs that are positioned somewhat behind the rider. As a result, the rider's triangle won't convey any hostile intent. The Harley Davidson 4XX is designed for tourers and has front tyres measuring 140/70-17 inches.

Power estimates place it between 30-35 horsepower, putting it above the current generation of Royal Enfield 350 cc bikes and just on the cusp of KTM territory. It has a side-mounted exhaust system and is supported by upside-down front forks and dual rear shocks. Behind the back rest, there are horizontal LED tail lights.

Images also show the spherical LED turn signals and the grab rail that has been cut in half. The motorbike seems like it has an 18-inch back tyre, which would explain its broad stance. It will include dual-channel ABS and disc brakes front and rear, and the alloy wheels will be two-toned like those on larger Harleys.

Also, READ: Mahindra Thar, Scorpio, XUV700 get price hike, check new prices here

The Harley-Davidson 4XX will likely be released in the next few months, and it will likely cost somewhere in the neighbourhood of Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan shows off her curves in bold off-shoulder golden dress, parties with BFFs Orry, Tania Shroff in viral photos
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos and videos
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Inside pics of Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s palatial home worth Rs 5000 crore with pool, gymnasium
From Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM to Raveena Tandon in Mohra, 5 times Bollywood heroines slayed in yellow sarees
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Won't tolerate Savarkar's insult, apologise for remarks: Nitin Gadkari to Rahul Gandhi
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.