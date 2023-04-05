Harley Davidson’s first made-in-India 400cc bike coming soon, Royal Enfield to get a new rival

Harley Davidson 4XX

Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson formed a joint venture in late 2020 to produce and market high-end bikes in India. Two and a half years later, pictures of the first alliance motorbike have surfaced online. The world's biggest manufacturer of two-wheeled vehicles and the most recognisable American brand are clearly aiming for the middle ground.

The HD 4XX logo on the bike's tail suggested that it was powered by a brand new 400 cc single-cylinder engine, perhaps oil-cooled, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The X350, which was just introduced, seems to be based on the XR 1200, and it will also give birth to a 500 cc offspring.

The sharply finished fuel tank has a deep dip to tuck in the knees, and the neo-retro roadster's round LED headlight has a high-end casing. The floating digital instrument cluster is in the centre, and we anticipate that it will include not only the standard gauges and other information such as gear indication, DTE, and average fuel efficiency, but also Bluetooth connection and navigation.

The broad, flat, and neatly arranged one-piece seat curves gently towards the rider's rear. The motorbike has a flat handlebar and footpegs that are positioned somewhat behind the rider. As a result, the rider's triangle won't convey any hostile intent. The Harley Davidson 4XX is designed for tourers and has front tyres measuring 140/70-17 inches.

Power estimates place it between 30-35 horsepower, putting it above the current generation of Royal Enfield 350 cc bikes and just on the cusp of KTM territory. It has a side-mounted exhaust system and is supported by upside-down front forks and dual rear shocks. Behind the back rest, there are horizontal LED tail lights.

Images also show the spherical LED turn signals and the grab rail that has been cut in half. The motorbike seems like it has an 18-inch back tyre, which would explain its broad stance. It will include dual-channel ABS and disc brakes front and rear, and the alloy wheels will be two-toned like those on larger Harleys.

The Harley-Davidson 4XX will likely be released in the next few months, and it will likely cost somewhere in the neighbourhood of Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).