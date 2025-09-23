Add DNA as a Preferred Source
GST 2.0 boosts big Navratri sales for Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors; This automaker now offers…; check details

Navratri Day 1 2025 saw record-breaking car sales as GST 2.0 reforms lowered taxes on passenger vehicles. Maruti Suzuki delivered 30,000+ units, Hyundai 11,000, and Tata Motors 10,000. Festive discounts and tax benefits fueled both new and pre-owned car demand across India.

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

GST 2.0 boosts big Navratri sales for Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors; This automaker now offers…; check details
The Indian automotive industry witnessed an unprecedented surge in car sales on the first day of Navratri, September 22, 2025, coinciding with the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms. The combination of festive fervour and significant tax reductions led to record-breaking performances by major car manufacturers.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki reported delivering over 25,000 units on Day 1, marking a historic high. The company also recorded approximately 80,000 inquiries, and deliveries are expected to reach 30,000 shortly, underscoring immense customer interest. Since September 18, when Maruti Suzuki announced additional discounts over and above GST benefits, the brand has received 75,000+ bookings. Small cars like the Alto, WagonR, and Swift are driving this surge, with demand growing by nearly 50 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki has announced higher price reductions across its entire vehicle lineup, with cuts ranging up to Rs 1.29 lakh. For instance, the S-Presso has become the most affordable car in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio following a price drop of around Rs 1.29 lakh after discount and GST cut.

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India achieved its highest single-day sales in five years, with 11,000 units delivered. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO, attributed this success to the dual impact of GST 2.0 and the auspicious start of Navratri.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors, famously known for its models like Harrier, Punch and Nexon, also saw a remarkable performance, delivering 10,000 cars and receiving over 25,000 inquiries on the same day. The company highlighted that the GST 2.0 reforms and festive season discounts contributed to this exceptional demand.

The GST 2.0 reforms, effective from September 22, reduced tax slabs for passenger vehicles, making cars more affordable. For instance, the GST on small cars was lowered from 28% to 18%, leading to price reductions of up to Rs 1.2 lakh on models like the Tiago, Punch, and Tigor.

GST 2.0 push car sales

Under the new GST 2.0 framework, all internal combustion engine (ICE) cars are now taxed at either 18 per cent or 40 per cent. Smaller cars such as hatchbacks, compact sedans, and compact SUVs fall under the 18 per cent slab, while mid-size, larger, and luxury models attract 40 per cent. Previously, ICE vehicles were subject to 28 per cent GST plus an additional compensation cess ranging between 1 per cent and 22 per cent, depending on size and engine capacity. For electric vehicles, the GST rate remains unchanged at 5 per cent, while hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs) have seen a reduction from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

